Mike Majlak teases “Clout Gang 2.0” with FaZe Banks

Published: 22/Feb/2021 21:30

by Virginia Glaze
Night Shift creator and ‘imPaulsive’ co-host Mike Majlak has teased a potentially massive YouTube collaboration in his latest video, where he was joined by none other than FaZe Banks.

As fans of the FaZe co-founder have noticed, Ricky Banks has been absent from content creation for some time, having gone back and forth from break to break over the past year or so.

While he teased a potential comeback via Twitter some time ago, it’s been radio silence on his end ever since — but thanks to a recent upload from Mike Majlak, it seems the famous influencer might have a huge project up his sleeve.

In a February 22 episode of the Night Shift video series, Majlak claimed that a “Clout Gang 2.0” might be in the works, which was in the works well before Logan Paul announced his surprise move to Puerto Rico from Los Angeles.

YouTube stars Mike Majlak and FaZe Banks may have a huge content house in the works.

“Before I even found out that Logan was moving to Puerto Rico and ruining everything that we’ve created here at the Maverick House, I already started laying the foundation for a new project that I’m working on with Banks and a couple of other people you may know of,” he explained.

“Call it a Clout Gang 2.0,” he continued. “2017 all over again. We’re gonna bring some of the biggest Twitch talent, TikTok talent into the same house.”

The first creator revealed to be part of this new collective is YouTube star and Twitch streamer Adin Ross, who currently boasts over 280,000 YouTube subscribers and 728,000 followers on Twitch.

(Topic begins at 0:47)

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the name ‘Clout Gang 2.0’ is sticking, as Banks effectively dubbed it “Cringe” — but the possibility of another massive content group is certainly intriguing, especially in wake of houses like the Hype House and Sway House effectively losing their initial popularity.

For now, fans will have to wait for more members to be revealed as Mike Majlak adjusts to life without Logan Paul and ex-girlfriend Lana… although it seems like he’s doing just fine, considering the hype around his upcoming project.

Markiplier shares “unbelievable” story of how he broke his foot

Published: 22/Feb/2021 20:14

by Virginia Glaze
Markiplier

YouTube star Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach took to Twitter on February 21 to share that he “might have” broken his foot — and later confirmed the news in a hilarious story that sparked a huge outpouring of fan support.

When it comes to pain and injuries, Markiplier is no newbie; the internet sensation has “cracked open” his skull playing on the stairs as a kid, broken his forearm in two places, suffered from severe appendicitis, and even had a “fist-sized” tumor removed from his adrenal gland around that same time (need we mention the epidural he received for the pain?).

In fact, thanks to all his experiences, Mark created an entire video detailing his own views on pain, which is significantly skewed from the average person’s perception of less-than-savory physical sensations.

Thus, when he broke the news that he’d broken his foot on February 21, his reaction to the issue was less than dramatic. In a humorous series of Tweets, Mark merely wrote: “Might’ve broken my foot,” followed up by, “Yeah it’s broke.”

Knowing that his fanbase would be worried, the YouTuber went live shortly after leaving the hospital, claiming that he’d suffered a Jones Fracture.

Jones Fractures are one of the more common foot injuries out there, affecting the bone on the outer side of the foot. Despite his high pain tolerance, though, Markiplier was very vocal about how much discomfort he was in.

After a good 10 minutes of joking with his audience, Mark finally spilled the beans as to how he’d broken his foot: the YouTuber claimed that he was on a walk with his dog, Chica, when he’d accidentally caught his foot in a storm drain and rolled his ankle, subsequently breaking the outer bone.

“You never know when danger is lurking around at every corner!” he laughed. “Those storm drains… they sneak up on you!”

This is far from the first time Mark has had to receive serious medical care during his YouTube career; the influencer was sent to the ER due to an intestinal blockage in December 2020, and had also been hospitalized for another painful issue five years prior.

Thankfully, it seems that the internet’s favorite gamer has received ample “boo boo kisses” from his fans to last him a lifetime and is recovering as best he can.