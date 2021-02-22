Mike Majlak teases “Clout Gang 2.0” with FaZe Banks

Night Shift creator and ‘imPaulsive’ co-host Mike Majlak has teased a potentially massive YouTube collaboration in his latest video, where he was joined by none other than FaZe Banks.

As fans of the FaZe co-founder have noticed, Ricky Banks has been absent from content creation for some time, having gone back and forth from break to break over the past year or so.

While he teased a potential comeback via Twitter some time ago, it’s been radio silence on his end ever since — but thanks to a recent upload from Mike Majlak, it seems the famous influencer might have a huge project up his sleeve.

In a February 22 episode of the Night Shift video series, Majlak claimed that a “Clout Gang 2.0” might be in the works, which was in the works well before Logan Paul announced his surprise move to Puerto Rico from Los Angeles.

“Before I even found out that Logan was moving to Puerto Rico and ruining everything that we’ve created here at the Maverick House, I already started laying the foundation for a new project that I’m working on with Banks and a couple of other people you may know of,” he explained.

“Call it a Clout Gang 2.0,” he continued. “2017 all over again. We’re gonna bring some of the biggest Twitch talent, TikTok talent into the same house.”

The first creator revealed to be part of this new collective is YouTube star and Twitch streamer Adin Ross, who currently boasts over 280,000 YouTube subscribers and 728,000 followers on Twitch.

(Topic begins at 0:47)

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the name ‘Clout Gang 2.0’ is sticking, as Banks effectively dubbed it “Cringe” — but the possibility of another massive content group is certainly intriguing, especially in wake of houses like the Hype House and Sway House effectively losing their initial popularity.

For now, fans will have to wait for more members to be revealed as Mike Majlak adjusts to life without Logan Paul and ex-girlfriend Lana… although it seems like he’s doing just fine, considering the hype around his upcoming project.