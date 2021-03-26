Mike Majlak reveals heartbreaking reason behind break from making content - Dexerto

Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak has bared his soul on his social media, explaining why he has been absent and that he has found himself “in a very dark place”

Mike has found himself involved in some high-profile drama in recent weeks. Not only did he and his ex-girlfriend Lana go through a shock breakup, but he also had a very public clash with Logan Paul.

After a recent podcast discussing Harry Styles and his decision to wear a dress, an argument between the two went beyond Impaulsive itself. The duo lashed out at one another across social media following Majlak’s comments on a recent episode of Mom’s Basement.

Logan accused Mike of lying, and acting differently depending on who was in the room. Mike then apologized and admitted he was wrong, but it appears he’s faced much more than an attack on his character.

On March 26, Mike revealed in a long post on Twitter that he had been really struggling after falling ill and then mourning the death of a close friend.

“The past week has been one of the harder weeks of my life,” he began. “Three days ago, I lost one of my closest hometown friends suddenly in a motorcycle accident… no chance to say goodbye or I love you. Just one of the best people I have ever known, gone. Calls with desperate friends and family, and enough tears to drown myself.

He explained that this, and a combination of other things in his life led to his current state of mind: “To make matters worse I’ve been forced to grieve alone in my bed as I had just been diagnosed with covid days before the accident. This combined with several other smaller personal issues that continue to linger or arise new, has sent me into a very dark place.

“For the past week. I’ve isolated completely alone, thinking extremely negative and dangerous thoughts, unable to work out, ride my bike, make content or see friends, all of the coping mechanisms that have kept me in the game out of this dark place have been stripped from me.”

He then went on to say that rather than asking for sympathy, he simply wanted to give others advice for if they find themselves in a similar place, before giving examples of things the personally helped him.

Despite this, Mike remained positive, adding, “I feel myself turning a corner today and will begin testing in the next couple days so I can get out of this room and find some serenity in the things that have always provided it to me, and also get back to making content that either inspires, entertains or infuriates, depending on who you ask.”

Of course many responded with love and support including FaZe Banks who replied “Been a tough one. Peaks and valleys my brother. You’ll pull through. Love you and I always got you,” While, Twitch streamer LG Melts responded “So sorry for your loss Mike, I hope you start feeling better soon. Stay strong.”

This is not the first time Mike has opened up about his personal life to the public in the hopes that others can learn from his mistakes. In 2020, Mike published his first book “The Fifth Vital,” which covers his past struggles with opiate addiction and how he got to where he is today.