Mike Majlak responds after ex-girlfriend Lana shares pregnancy announcement - Dexerto

YouTuber and ‘imPaulsive’ podcast host Mike Majlak might be showing up on an episode of Maury after ex-girlfriend Lana announced her pregnancy to the internet.

Mike Majlak and Lana have had quite the tumultuous relationship. The two initially got together in early 2020, after YouTube star Logan Paul “gifted” her to Mike for his birthday.

It seemed like the gift went off without a hitch, as the two began officially dating shortly thereafter. This romance wasn’t meant to be, though, with the two breaking up and getting back together a couple of times before finally calling it quits in February 2021.

However, Mike might not be free from his relationship with Lana just yet, seeing as she posted a pregnancy announcement to Instagram on June 1, 2021 — complete with an ultrasound.

She also clapped back at a rude commenter who accused her of getting Botox to account for her “shiny plastic forehead,” replying, “It’s actually a pregnancy glow, but go off.”

It’s actually a pregnancy glow but go off ❤️ https://t.co/S5YnlEeLI0 — Lana Rhoades (@LanaRhoades) May 29, 2021

The baby’s father has yet to be confirmed by Lana, but it looks like Majlak is interested in confirming if the child is actually his before taking up parental responsibilities, if his tweet responding to the news is anything to go by.

“Does anyone have a contact at the Maury show?” Mike asked. “No big deal.”

does anyone have a contact at the maury show? no big deal. — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) June 1, 2021

Lana’s due date is set for January 13, 2022. Aside from this, it looks like she is choosing to keep the rest of her pregnancy private and off social media — although there’s no telling if drama regarding Mike will surface online.

Mike and Lana have had a rough relationship after their official split; Lana notably posted a list of ‘pros and cons’ about herself that she’d been sent by Mike post-breakup, and shut down any rumors they were secretly dating after he claimed they were still in touch and talked to each other “every hour.”

For now, it looks like onlookers will have to wait and see if an episode of Maury really is in the works for one of the net’s most volatile ex-couples — although we’re super psyched for Lana, either way!