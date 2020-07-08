Mike Majlak's mom breaks down in tears as he shocks her with dream car

Popular YouTube personality and now best-selling author Mike Majlak left his Mom in tears after surprising her with her dream car.

Majlak’s life and career has been nothing short of a whirlwind. As a drug addict in his teenage years, it’s a little absurd to see how far he’s come in the past few years, having joined forces with Logan Paul to become a huge personality in his own right.

There are likely very few people as proud of his accomplishments, though, as his mother, and you can see it when he surprises her in the latest episode of his vlog series, The Night Shift.

While the global health crisis is still ongoing, many families have been unable to see each other, and Majlak had not seen his mom for 6 months prior to the vlog.

When he showed up and surprised her, she was clearly already emotional and delighted at being able to see Mike, but what came next really got the tears flowing.

While hugging his Mom, Mike turned the vlog camera to the Audi SUV parked behind them, and the realization slowly dawns on her face as the tears start again.

“That’s your new car,” he tells her, handing her the keys. “I’m tired of you driving around in that 2006. You don’t have to drive that car anymore.”

Timestamp at 6:39

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zMfPhAkS3s

After showing her around the car, including learning about the reverse parking camera and Bluetooth technology, Mike joked about it being “certified pre-owned” which his Mom seemed delighted with, saying that she “taught him well.”

The surprise gift was clearly a huge success, and Mike clearly wasn’t the only Impaulsive host feeling generous, as Logan Paul also gave away $10,000 to a fan that was a little down on his luck.