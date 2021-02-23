Logo
Entertainment

Mike Majlak explains why he’s not making another video about Lana breakup

Published: 23/Feb/2021 10:24

by Connor Bennett
MIke Majlak and girlfriend Lana ice cream
Instagram: heybigmike

Share

Mike Majlak

ImPaulsive podcast host Mike Majlak has explained why he’s not doing a breakup video following the surprise announcement that he and Lana have split once again.

As creators and social media influencers have grown in popularity, fans and viewers have always wanted to see more content from behind the scenes. Be it bloopers or more personal video, fans crave it.

As a result, when shock breakups or bad news breaks, fans want all the juicy details – even if the people involved don’t want to share it. That’s been the case with Mike Majlak and Lana after they announced a breakup that came pretty out of the blue.

Fans have been digging high and low for clues about what might have happened, and as the pair have stayed pretty silent, Mike isn’t dropping a typical breakup video anytime soon.

mike majlak and girlfriend lana on private jet
Twitter: MikeMajlak
Mike and Lana have had a rocky relationship

At the end of his February 22 vlog, the imPaulsive Podcast co-host joked that he’d left some signs from his The Night Shift brand at his ex-girlfriend’s house and there was no way he’d be able to go and get them – hinting at a messy split.

He added that he wasn’t getting into any details and that there’s no teary video telling his side of the story coming. Even though, he and Logan might get into on a future podcast. 

“I’m sure we’ll talk about this on the podcast, or somewhere else,” he said. “There’s no f**king breakup video coming. I just want to keep with the high vibes and good times, so yeah.”

Timestamp of 9:00

That’s not going to stop the fans who demand the ins and out of everything from demanding a video, there’s always going to be that fervent group who won’t listen. 

They’ll just have to wait until Mike addresses the situation on imPaulsive to see if he’s got any further details to spill.

Entertainment

Zoe Laverne confirms she’s pregnant, but who’s the father?

Published: 23/Feb/2021 5:48 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 6:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Zoe Laverne pregnant
Instagram: Zoe Laverne

Share

Zoe LaVerne

Zoe Laverne has confirmed the rumors that she’s indeed pregnant, but after all the backlash she received for kissing a 13-year-old fan late last year, fans on social media are more concerned with who the father is.

Zoe Laverne is a controversial figure. It all started when a leaked video of her kissing a 13-year-old fan surfaced on the internet. Then, it snowballed when she admitted she “caught feelings” for him.

She’s been maligned ever since. However, she’s moved on, found a new boyfriend, and even returned to social media. But now she’s making headlines again, announcing she’s pregnant and confirming the long-standing rumors.

TikTok star Zoe Laverne
Instagram: Zoe Laverne
Zoe Laverne came under fire for kissing an underage fan.

Zoe shared a picture of not one but two positive pregnancy tests on her Instagram. “Really excited to have y’all watch my baby grow!” she wrote. However, people were more interested in who the father was, fearing it could be the 13-year-old fan. Fortunately, it seems like that isn’t the case.

 “This is the father of my child. Stop saying otherwise,” she wrote, with a second picture of her sitting next to her current boyfriend, Dawson Day. “How would that even make any kind of sense? Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss.”

People also riled her up with comments like, ‘praying for that child.’

“Stay in [your] own business!” she wrote. “The amount of people that have the guts to talk sh*t about an unborn child is so upsetting and heartbreaking. Really shows the generation we are in and how a lot of you weren’t raised very right!”

Some people weren’t convinced the tests were real. So, she shared a picture of two more positive tests. “They’re very real!” she wrote. “If ya’ll want me to piss on another one while [I’m] live, let me know since you’re so interested.”

Her boyfriend also commented on the pregnancy. “Well… we’re expecting! We couldn’t be happier,” he wrote. “And for the idiots talking sh*t, I am the father. Zoe and Connor didn’t do anything to have a baby. That’s impossible.

“And if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” he added. “That’s disgusting and a real low blow to talk shit ab an unborn child. It’s sickening. Please send positive vibes only!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dawson Day (@dawsonday_1)

Given who she is and what she’s done in the past, the whole situation has left people feeling bitter and angry.

However, the key takeaway is that the pregnancy seems legitimate, and she is adamant her current boyfriend is the father.