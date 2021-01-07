Logo
Mike Majlak explains how TikTok is ruining his relationship with girlfriend Lana

Published: 7/Jan/2021 14:14

by Jacob Hale
MIke Majlak and girlfriend Lana ice cream
Instagram: heybigmike

Mike Majlak

During an episode of the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul, co-host Mike Majlak explained how TikTok is ‘ruining’ his relationship with on/off girlfriend Lana.

Majlak and Lana’s relationship has had plenty of hurdles in the past, from his cheating scandal back in early 2020 to their short breakup and subsequent reunion in October and November 2020.

Now, they’re back together and seemingly going as strong as ever — or so we thought. In fact, Mike says there’s one huge wedge driving a divide between himself and Lana: TikTok.

While they and those around them are seeing a lot of success on the platform, Mike jokes that it might be doing more harm than good.

mike majlak and girlfriend lana on private jet
Twitter: MikeMajlak
Mike and Lana have had a rocky road, but are back on track now.

During their filming of the Impaulsive, Mike started speaking about all the different ‘sides’ of TikTok, such as ‘Cartel TikTok’ and ‘Skiing TikTok’, but he says there’s one subgenre that’s proving to be a bit of a thorn in his side.

Lana, Mike says, is obsessed with the dating and gossip side of TikTok, and it’s starting to cause some turmoil between them.

He says of the videos: “These videos, they go, ‘Girls, if your boyfriend is doing this, that means…’ Bro… I am so sick of these girls!”

“[Lana] will be like ‘What do you want for dinner tonight?’ and I’ll say ‘Tacos’,” he says before doing another impression of said TikTokers. “Girls, if your man wants tacos for dinner, that means he’s probably interested in Spanish women, and if you’re white, you should be worried!’”

While Mike jokes about it and it definitely sounds funny, there’s clearly some level of frustration there at these women on TikTok, and it even got the group talking about how similar it is to the growth and spread of conspiracy theories.

Presumably it’s not causing enough of an issue in their relationship to bring it down entirely, but Mike’s pain is clearly visible throughout — he probably wishes she just stuck to cartel TikTok, instead.

Grandmaster Hikaru impressed by Pokimane’s chess skills

Published: 7/Jan/2021 13:08

by Jacob Hale
Pokimane and TSM chess grandmaster Hikaru
Instagram: pokimanelol / TSM

Chess Pokimane

Grandmaster Hikaru is one of the most popular chess players on Twitch, and has taken a number of top streamers and content creators under his wing — though few quite as instantly-impressive as Pokimane.

In the past, we’ve seen Hikaru look almost hurt by some of the epic blunders top content creators have made, such as when MrBeast completely ruined his opportunity to put Hikaru in checkmate.

Despite that, he is always happy to bring new names into the chess mix, and the first in 2021 was Twitch’s biggest female streamer, Pokimane, who was looking to bring out her inner Beth Harmon.

While Poki is still incredibly new to the game, Hikaru couldn’t believe some of the moves she was making, looking like someone who had a lot of practice under their belt.

Pokimane twitch streamer surprised
Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane is mostly known for her gaming streams, playing games like League, Fortnite, and Among Us over the years.

Throughout the ‘lesson’ Hikaru would constantly put Pokimane in different scenarios, giving her puzzles to solve and see what the best way to attack the opposing pieces would be.

For the most part, though she barely needed any help. In the clip below, she manages to solve the puzzle and put Hikaru in checkmate with relative ease, with the GM “not even really sure what to say” to her decision-making abilities on the board.

Not long after, she found another checkmate quite quickly, and Hikaru once again couldn’t hide how impressed he was.

Through a wide smile, he tells Pokimane that she found the move “really, really quickly,” adding that it was “absolutely perfect” and he “couldn’t have done it better.”

You can watch the full lesson on Hikaru’s YouTube channel, and he even titled the video (embedded below) “Pokimane is NOT NORMAL,” clearly mind blown by how quickly she has picked up the game and become a competent player.

While other names such as MrBeast and xQc have been about where you would expect rookie players to be, Pokimane looks like someone who has been practicing for a long time.

Who knows, maybe she’s a secret chess prodigy without realizing… Grandmaster Pokimane definitely has a ring to it.