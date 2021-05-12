Mike Majlak denies getting “fired” by Logan Paul - Dexerto

Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak has denied that his extended hiatus from the show is due to being fired from the podcast by Logan Paul in newly revealed text messages.

It’s been a while since fans of the Impaulsive podcast have seen and heard Mike Majlak on the broadcast, and some rumors and jokes are saying it’s because he’s been “fired” due to some recent beef with Logan.

Other than saying he “hadn’t invited” the influencer to Puerto Rico with him, the elder Paul brother didn’t specifically say he had “fired” him either – and now, Majlak has claimed in a newly revealed exchange with Keemstar he can’t be fired from the show, and the hype is all overblown.

Advertisement

In a new episode of Drama Alert on May 11, host Keemstar said he had contacted Majlak over the rumors and talked to him “for like an hour.”

“I can’t get fired, I’m a partner lol,” Majlak told Keem, in regards to the Impaulsive podcast. “Logan is focused on the biggest fight of his life and imPaulsive is on hiatus.”

This does make a lot of sense, if you think about it; Paul is currently in Puerto Rico gearing up for what’s definitely the biggest fight of his career so far, coming up against Floyd Mayweather on June 6.

Advertisement

It’s not unbelievable, then, that Majlak wouldn’t want to move hundreds of miles along with Logan from LA to the Caribbean, and that his portion of the show, at least, will be on hold until sometime after the matchup.

Video starts at 10:15 for mobile viewers

That’s not to say Logan and Mike might not actually have beef, especially considering the barbs Paul has already thrown out. However, the two have been partners in crime for years and it all could just be banter before an eventual reunion.

Read More: Lana finally confirms real reason why she dumped Mike Majlak for good

Whatever happens, it’s probably a safe bet that we won’t be seeing much of Majlak (on Impaulsive, at least) until sometime after the June 6 Paul vs. Mayweather fight.