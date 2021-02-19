Logo
Mike Majlak and girlfriend Lana break up in shock announcement

Published: 19/Feb/2021 12:36

by Alice Hearing
Mike Majlak Lana girlfriend break up
Instagram: heybigmike / Instagram: lanarhoades

Mike Majlak

Mike Majlak and Lana have been the sweethearts of the internet world for quite some time, but their relationship is officially over, with Lana breaking the news on Instagram. 

Lana and Mike have had a rocky last few months. They briefly broke up in October 2020 and Mike explained in a YouTube video that it boiled down to the fact that they wanted different things in life.

The decision saddened them both, but they decided it made sense in the long run and parted ways on good terms. Still, it was unexpected news that left their many fans stunned.

Only a week later Lana appeared in a Twitch stream confirming that the two were back together. Mike briefly explained that he’d made a rushed decision in breaking up with her and that they were very much looking forward to the future.

mike majlak and girlfriend lana on private jet
Twitter: MikeMajlak
Mike and Lana have had a rocky relationship

Lana continued to appear in Mike’s The Night Shift vlogs and only in the last few days, the pair even hinted that they wanted to move to Miami together.

However, in an Instagram story on Thursday, February 18 Lana posted a selfie with the caption, “The reason Mike is not on my Instagram is because we are not together, I am single. We are broken up and not getting back together this time. Now leave me alone about it.”

Lana Mike Majlak break up instagram
Instagram: lanarhoades
Lana said she and Mike will not get back together this time around.

Sure enough, both Lana and Mike have deleted photos of each other from both of their Instagram feeds, unfollowed each other and Lana has removed Mike from her highlights reel on her profile. On Valentines Day, Lana even posted a gallery with the caption “Valentine’s Day Adventures” with Mike nowhere to be seen.

According to the most recent episode of Impaulsive, Lana was unhappy after Mike hit on a woman while playing GTA and “broke the fourth wall” by asking for her real-life Instagram. In the episode, Mike describes how Lana blew up his phone telling him that it wasn’t okay.

To appease her, Mike said that he shot the player he hit on in the game and then died, respawning later on. He claimed this wasn’t enough for Lana, although it is unclear if this is the actual reason behind the breakup.

It looks like this time it really is over for good, and Mike is likely to come clean about the real reason behind the breakup in a future video on his YouTube channel.

Kenzie Ziegler addresses backlash after video of ex-boyfriend saying racial slur resurfaces

Published: 19/Feb/2021 11:18

by Georgina Smith
Kenzie Ziegler poses outside
Instagram: kenzie

Influencer and former Dance Moms star Kenzie Ziegler has addressed backlash against her regarding a video she posted of her ex-boyfriend saying a racial slur, that is resurfacing online again.

Mackenzie ‘Kenzie’ Ziegler gained huge amounts of popularity after she appeared on the show Dance Moms alongside her sister Maddie. The show saw the girls compete against other teams in dance competitions, showing all the behind-the-scenes drama.

The Ziegler sisters left the show in 2016 to pursue other aspects of their careers, and Kenzie went on to maintain a substantial following on social media, with 15 million followers on Instagram and over 20 million on TikTok.

Kenzie Ziegler in front of a brick wall
Instagram: kenzie
Kenzie got her start on the hugely popular reality show Dance Moms.

However, Kenzie started receiving some backlash after an old video of her ex-boyfriend Ashton Arbab saying a racial slur started to resurface again online. The video in question appears to be one where Kenzie films him saying a series of expletives, including a racial slur, after which the dancer laughs.

Another video is also circulating in which he appears to sing along to a song that features a slur in the lyrics.

The videos appear to be several years old, but people still flocked to her social media to ask her about the video in which she featured. Kenzie eventually went live to address the backlash.

“Apparently the same video of my ex-boyfriend saying a bad word is resurfacing again, and I’m getting hate for it again,” she began. “What I’m trying to say, when I said I didn’t know what he was saying, was because I genuinely wasn’t listening to what he was saying. I posted it without knowing what he was saying.”

She continued, “if you guys don’t remember what the video was, it was my ex-boyfriend saying a bad word, I posted it. And I didn’t know he was saying that word. And so some of the comments were just like ‘really Kenzie? Crying emoji, crying emoji'” Kenzie also clarified that, “I would never say that word, I just wanted to let everyone know.”

Topic starts at 0:05

However, fans were divided over whether the star should be receiving backlash. “She’s not with him anymore so why is she being dragged into this?” one commenter wrote, another saying “she’s addressed this so many damn times.”

Some claimed that she should be held accountable, writing, “she knew he was saying it,” with another saying, “why is she changing her story… she literally started laughing after he said it.”

It appears that these videos appear periodically and often spark a new wave of backlash against the influencer, and this hasn’t been the first time she’s had to address it.