Microsoft Rewards suspends accounts worldwide as users left confused

Microsoft Rewards is suspending accounts across the world, regardless of account status, baffling hundreds of users.

Acting as a space to earn points and grab free rewards like Xbox Game Pass, various vouchers, or donate to charities, Microsoft Rewards allows players to earn money from their searches, whether that’s through completing quizzes, searching specific terms, or just using Bing itself.

However, as of January 3, 2025, hundreds have been met with a surprise suspension, locking them out of their accounts with no warning.

Microsoft Rewards unexpectedly suspends users accounts

Sharing their shock on social media, hundreds began calling on Bing and Microsoft for clarity, demanding their accounts to be reviewed and restored.

“I’ve had my account for over 25 years, have a current Gamepass Ultimate account. Never had other Microsoft accounts but my rewards account is now suspended?? This a joke” asked one frustrated user after they lost all their hard-earned work.

Naturally, users are “hoping it’s a glitch and nothing specific to the accounts” rather than a crackdown on Microsoft Rewards accounts.

This problem has been checked and confirmed by Dexerto, and our own Microsoft account has been suspended, with it listing that their “research indicates that you or your Microsoft Rewards account has engaged in one or more violations of the Microsoft Services Agreement.”

Dexerto / Microsoft Upon checking, we were met with a suspension, despite not violating any of the terms.

The violations include users who are “Maintaining multiple user accounts per household, Opening more than one user account per individual, Residing outside of the supported regions, Providing inaccurate account information, using a service intended to confuse your true IP address or your location, using a bot, cheat code, macro or other automated method to participate in Microsoft Rewards.”

Currently, it seems most players who have been affected have not taken part in any of these violations, making them all the more frustrated.