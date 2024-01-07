Michael Reeves fans rally to find his stolen custom Barbie scooter

Popular YouTuber Michael Reeves had his custom Barbie scooter stolen in Santa Barbara, but his fans and fellow creators are determined to find it.

With over 7 million followers hanging on to his every wacky invention and daring escapade, Michael Reeves is a YouTube sensation and proud member of the OfflineTV squad. He joined the content creation group in 2019, where he created content with other famous figures like Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and Scarra.

A few months ago, Michael revealed on Anthony Padilla’s YouTube channel that he was working on turning a kid’s Barbie scooter into a fully functional motorcycle. Michael said the scooter was fully customized and could go up to 40 miles an hour.

Michael has now shared that someone in Santa Barbara, California, has stolen the same passion project.

Ludwig determined to find Michael Reeves’ stolen scooter

Michael posted an image of his Barbie scooter on Twitter/X and explained that someone had stolen it.

“If you’re in Santa Barbara and stole my custom-built electric pink Barbie scooter last night,” stated Michael. “I am not mad; I just hope you have fun with it. And then I hope the front axel snaps and all your teeth get smashed out, you f rat bitch.”

Ludwig, who had his Japanese truck stolen a few months ago, shared Michael’s post with his fan base. By using the help of his followers, Ludwig was able to locate his truck shortly after it had been stolen and was able to get it back. He hopes his community can cooperate and do the same for Michael.

“If we can find a truck, we can find a scooter,” said Ludwig. “If you live in Santa Barbara, be on the lookout.”

The community of both content creators has rallied around the cause and is actively looking for Michael’s missing scooter. However, as of the time of writing this article, the scooter has yet to be found.