Michael K. Williams, of The Wire and Battlefield, passes away aged 54

Movie and TV star Michael K. Williams has passed away at 54. The star of HBO’s The Wire and Battlfield’s Irish was found dead in his Brooklyn home.

According to reports by the New York Times and New York Post, Williams was found unconscious in his apartment on Monday, September 6. NYPD officers and ambulances responded to the call and Williams was later pronounced dead at about 2 P.M. local time.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss,” Williams’ rep, Marianna Shafran, told THR.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss,” a statement from HBO to THR read.

Known for his role as Omar Little on the critically acclaimed HBO series ‘The Wire,’ Williams was a dancer who worked with artists like Madonna before turning his talents to the screen.

Whether it was recurring roles in Lovecraft Country & Boardwalk Empire, or guest appearances like in Community, Williams would consistently put on memorable appearances that resonated with fans.

Williams is currently a 2021 Emmy nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft Country.

As for the gaming community, fans will remember Williams as Sgt. Kimble ‘Irish’ Graves from Battlefield 4. He also appeared in NBA 2K21 as talent agent Archie Baldwin. Williams is set to reprise his role as Irish in the upcoming Battlefield 2042 game.

Williams’ performances as an artist and his story of success has inspired many. His legacy will be remembered by the thousands of TV, Movie, dance, and video game fans he’s touched with his work.