Michael Bay teases insane crossover with Logan Paul: “We might work together”

Veteran film director Michael Bay, known for Bad Boys, Transformers and Ambulance, may have an insane crossover up his sleeve as the filmmaker teased a collaboration with YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul.

Michael Bay’s career is nothing short of explosive, with the high octane director bringing his flair for bombast to franchises like Transformers. Despite having just released the Jake Gyllenhaal action flick Ambulance into cinemas, the filmmaker seems to have his eyes set on his next project.

Just who could star in Bay’s next blockbuster? Well, Logan Paul himself might just be the man for the job.

Michael Bay and Logan Paul could “work together” on a project

In a video uploaded to Michael Bay’s Instagram account, the Bad Boys director is seen hanging out with Logan Paul, who is fresh off his WWE debut. Captioned “Logan Paul is in the house! Talking movies, career dreams,” is it possible that this meeting wasn’t just a social call.

Logan Paul tweeted on April 8 about debuting a trailer for “a passion project” that he has “poured” his life into. “This will be the biggest thing I’ve ever done,” continues Paul in the announcement.

Furthermore, in Bay’s Instagram video the director says “I’m here with Logan Paul, talking about acting…we might work together.”

Fans of the pair are already on board with the idea of their collaboration too, as Instagram user @flipvoyage said “as crazy as this sounds- these two I feel would feed off each other very well on the set or in a film.”

While it may just be a happy coincidence paired with a useful helping of promotion for Bay’s latest film Ambulance, Bay and Paul’s careers are both wildly unpredictable.