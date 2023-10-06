Men cheating with Instagram bots spark debate on relationship etiquette

There’s been a spike in men sexting AI bots on Instagram behind their partners’ backs, sparking a debate on what constitutes cheating.

A healthy and balanced relationship comes with respecting one another’s boundaries. This allows both parties to understand the expectations and responsibilities in the relationship, hopefully avoiding heartbreak at the end.

One highly debated and common boundary surrounds the consumption of adult content as some feel it comes under cheating, whether obtained ethically or not.

While others see no issue, for those against the practice there might just be one more boundary to put in place for your next relationship — sexting AI Instagram bots.

TikTok user Daphne, who goes by ‘daphodilhoe’ on the platform, shared her own story of catching an ex sending cheeky messages behind her back to a bot.

“He wants to show me this meme so he pulls up his Instagram… as he’s scrolling in his DMs I see something that says ‘hey, winky face, here’s the link,” she explained.

While her former boyfriend tried to blow off the message as just a “football thing”, she quickly found out he had in fact reached out to the bot first by replying to one of its Instagram stories.

“Just disgusting that boys fall for that bait at all,” Daphne said. “How stupid are you?”

While viewers were torn over whether or not messaging an Instagram bot constitutes cheating, Daphne was clear on her boundaries when it came to the matter; “It’s cheating; you had the intent to talk to another girl in a provocative kind of way.”

In support of her stance, one person wrote, “If you consider it cheating, it’s cheating, [especially] if he knows how you feel about exclusivity in the relationship.”

