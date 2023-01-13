Meme YouTuber claims he lost channel after DMCAs from Nikocado Avocado

Popular meme YouTuber ‘KraccBacc’ claims that he lost his channel due to DMCA claims from fellow creator Nikocado Avocado after making edits of him in a few videos.

Although YouTube is populated with a slew of prominent meme accounts, KraccBacc was one of the more popular meme-making channels, boasting around one million subscribers until his profile was suddenly taken offline in mid-January.

The creator took to Twitter to explain the situation, saying that he was hit with several DMCA notices — claims sent from a company or creator asking YouTube to take down a video due to copyright infringement.

According to YouTube’s guidelines, if a channel receives three copyright strikes, one’s “account, along with any associated channels, is subject to termination, all the videos uploaded to your account will be removed, and you can’t create new channels.”

YouTuber claims Nikocado Avocado behind channel deletion

KraccBacc alleges that the person behind the strikes was YouTuber Nikocado Avocado, who is known across social media for his mukbang videos, where he eats large quantities of food.

Notably, the YouTuber created a mobile game making fun of Nikocado called ‘Nikocado Bulk,’ where players control a character meant to resemble Nikocado Avocado. The aim of the game is to dodge obstacles and eat as many bags of Taki’s and energy drinks as possible per level.

KraccBacc cited the game as a possible reason for his channel’s deletion and warned other creators to avoid making content about him in their videos, as he also made several edits of him that could be reason for the possible DMCA notices.

“If you are a YouTube channel, especially a meme channel that isn’t ‘oompaville’ making content about Nikocado, [I] highly recommend you stop,” he wrote in a January 3 tweet. “Your channel is at risk.”

According to KraccBacc, Nikocado allegedly struck two of his videos over “privacy concerns,” and shared another screenshot from his account showing the uploads that had been taken down as a result.

The creator also published a statement regarding the ongoing situation, saying that YouTube was taking “a bit longer than a week” to sort out the dispute.

“The channel may or may not come back, and that is my lesson,” they wrote. “Either way, I hope to use what I learned about the algorithm if I were to make a completely new channel, since I love making videos.”

Luckily, YouTube appears to have been actively communicating with KraccBacc as recently as Janaury 12, with the official Team YouTube Twitter account reaching out to him in a public response saying: “I know our Creator Support team is in-touch with you and working hard regarding this.”

For now, the fate of KraccBacc’s channel is up in the air as the meme creator continues to work with YouTube amid these latest copyright strikes.

Nikocado has yet to publish a formal response to KraccBacc’s channel deletion – but we’ll keep you updated on the situation right here at Dexerto.