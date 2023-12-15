Megan Thee Stallion says she’s “Black Regina George” in ‘Mean Girls’ Reneé Rapp collab

Megan Thee Stallion declared herself the “Black Regina George” in a brand new Reneé Rapp collaboration from the Mean Girls soundtrack.

Mean Girls (the musical) promises to be a fusion of the 2004 film and the 2018 Broadway production. Ever since the release of its very divisive trailer, fans have been talking about one of the must-see films of 2024.

The accompanying soundtrack also has fans chattering, as they speculate on who could land on the album. With 13 songs, there are bound to be some surprising treats.

Previewing the soundtrack, a brand new single hit the internet on December 15, featuring a Broadway star and one of the best rappers in the game.

Instagram: reneerapp Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp collaborate on “Not My Fault”

Megan Thee Stallion dropped bars about being the “Black Regina George”

Megan Thee Stallion hops on a new song from Mean Girls, a seductive and sassy collaboration with Reneé Rapp.

“Not My Fault,” which extracts dialogue from the 2004 film, glistens with a theatrical edge. Its groove pounds in the bass line and through the speakers. “We can champagne, there’s enough for us all,” sings Rapp. “Told you who I am and what it is, it’s not my fault.”

The song slowly heats up, leading into Megan’s explosive verse. “It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors,” she spits. “But I been told y’all, I’m the black Regina George.”

She quickly adds, “Bikini top, booty shorts, Megan-core / You was hatin’ back then, now you finna hate more.”

Megan Thee Stallion previously told fans she was the “Black Regina George” during a Coach fashion campaign in 2021. In a viral clip, Megan portrayed Regina George as her classmates confessed their love and loyalty to the queen bee, recreating the confessional scene from the 2004 film.

The Mean Girls soundtrack album drops on January 12, 2024. There is yet no word on who else might appear on the album, aside from the cast.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.