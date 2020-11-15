 'Megan is Missing' writer warns users as movie goes viral on TikTok - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

‘Megan is Missing’ writer warns users as movie goes viral on TikTok

Published: 15/Nov/2020 17:06 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 17:08

by Georgina Smith
Screenshot of Megan from the film Megan is Missing staring at the camera
Trio Pictures

Share

TikTok

Writer and Director Michael Goi has issued several warnings to TikTok users after his horror film Megan is Missing started going viral on the platform, letting users know the last point in the movie they can turn back before things get truly horrifying.

There’s nothing TikTok loves more than an inside reference, and it doesn’t take long for posts, items, or films to pick up traction on the app. As more people make vague references to something crazy, more and more people get curious to find out for themselves what all the fuss is about.

Sometimes it can be as harmless as the ‘I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends’ video that spiralled into a meme reaching every corner of the internet, not just TikTok, seemingly inexplicably.

Cover art for horror film Megan is Missing

But sometimes users will find crazy, and often downright disturbing cultural phenomena on their internet travels, and want to share the experience with their TikTok followers. One such phenomena is the psychological horror found-footage movie Megan is Missing.

Megan is Missing goes viral on TikTok

Several users have gone viral with their videos about the film, getting likes in the hundreds of thousands as they share their story about the disturbing film. “If you are thinking of watching Megan is Missing, please don’t,” user lilnutmegg wrote. “I love horror/thriller/murder mysteries and I can watch them very easily, but this one I will never ever forget. I couldn’t even finish it.”

@lilnutmeggjust take my word for it please. & if you want to know more about it before watching pls ask me ##meganismissing ##fyp ##BeKind ##OnHold ##foryoupage♬ original sound – AntiNightcore

User bella.clare got over 370,000 likes for her video where she showed clips of herself before watching and during the movie, her facial expressions getting progressively more disturbed.

@bella.clareplease watch this film at your own risk. It is something i will never watch again . i am forever traumatized. ##meganismissing ##OnHold ##BeKind ##fyp♬ original sound – AntiNightcore

In fact, people were becoming so upset by the movie, that writer Michael Goi needed to hop online to issue a warning before people watched the 2011 found-footage film.

“I got a text from Amber Perkins, the lead actress in my movie, that it was exploding on TikTok at the moment, and I didn’t get to give youtube customary warnings that I used to give people before they watched Megan is Missing.”

@michaelgoi##meganismissing♬ original sound – Michael Goi

“Do not watch the movie in the middle of the night. Do not watch the movie alone. And if you see the words ‘photo number one’ pop up on your screen, you have about four seconds to shut off the movie if you’re already kind of freaking out, before you start seeing things you maybe don’t want to see.

The film is available to rent on YouTube, Google Play, and iTunes, and while Michael’s warning may have deterred some from checking it out, there’s no doubt it will have spurred others on even more.

Entertainment

Jake Paul claims Austin McBroom’s wife Catherine Paiz is in his DMs

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:51

by Charlotte Colombo
jake paul ace family
Instagram: Jake Paul/ACE Family

Share

ACE Family Jake Paul

YouTubers Jake Paul and the ACE Family have engaged in a public spat on Instagram, after Austin McBroom called Paul “weak AF” for not fighting him, before Paul fired back saying he had “receipts” that his wife, Catherine McBroom, was in his DMs.

The drama started when Austin McBroom announced that, like many online entertainers recently, he too would step into the ring as a ‘professional’ boxer.

Announcing the new venture on Instagram, McBroom said in a post: “I’ve been an athlete my entire life so it would be disappointing for me not to get involved.”

He then announced a $5 million boxing challenge, wherein he pledged $5 million for “whoever stepped into the ring with me.” Calling out YouTuber and amateur fighter Jake Paul, McBroom tagged him in the post, saying that Paul had been “running from [him] for years” and challenged him to take up his offer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Austin McBroom (@austinmcbroom)

Responding to McBroom’s challenge – which also involved him posting a picture of Paul on his story calling him “weak AF” along with brother Logan Paul and TikToker Bryce Hall – Jake Paul simply hit back with the quip: “I would be more worried about your wife in my DMs”, implying that Catherine Paiz had been messaging him behind her husband’s back.

While Catherine was quick to deny the accusations – posting on her own Instagram story that she “forgot [Paul] existed until [her] husband mentioned [him] today, she was just as quick to delete her story – a fact that Paul picked up in his own response to her.

Continuing the argument on his own story, Paul reposted Catherine’s story along with the message: “Austin had her hit the quick story delete”.

jake paul insta story ace
Instagram: Jake Paul
Jake Paul responded to Austin’s mocking by publicly claiming that his wife, Catherine, had been messaging him.

He also posted a screenshot of what looks like Catherine Paiz sending him a message on Instagram showing that she asked him to delete his story concerning accusations of her messaging him.

Implying that there’s more to his relationship with Paiz, Paul then posted a poll on his Instagram story asking fans whether he should “post the receipts” of his interactions with Catherine.

Later uploading a video, Paul finished his tirade of accusations by saying: “People shouldn’t call me out because I know too much about everyone”.

With Jake Paul stirring up accusations of infidelity between the ACE couple, this isn’t the first time the couple’s relationship has appeared less than perfect. Fans recently expressed concern after a YouTube video – which was later removed – showed Austin shouting and swearing at Catherine, with one fan claiming that this was evidence of an “unhealthy relationship”.