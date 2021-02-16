Meet the finalists for GAME’s Next UK Gaming Influencer

With contestants narrowing down for the chance at becoming a salaried streamer (and other prizes like an Xbox Series X), we’ve interviewed the finalists for GAME’s Next UK Gaming Influencer.

GAME want to bring an up-and-coming gaming influencer into their organization and have decided to do so by holding a wide-ranging contest involving media opportunities and chances to showcase their personality. Ever-helpful, Two Angry Gamers are along for the ride as contest judges.

To get a better sense of how each of the final five approaches gaming content and the contest, we’ve asked each a set of questions. While they all love gaming and content creation, they have their unique differences as well.

In no particular order, here are the contestants rounding out the final five: 1) Elliott, or DxGtv, who is a self-proclaimed “daddy by day, gamer by night”; 2) Caster, streamer and soundboard-lover Matt Heyhoe; 3) Reece Spice, variety streamer and host of Memory Card Full; 4) Jamie Depledge, of Best Nerd Life, who is committed to the nerdiest content in gaming, tech and events; and, finally, 5) Tazziii, a content creator, host and major socks aficionado.

DxGtv

A self-professed “daddy by day, gamer by night,” DxGtv is all about impassioned gaming and proving that older gamers can still click heads, have fun and engage with their communities.

The influencer space in gaming is so competitive, what makes content stand out, and how do you manage to engage with an audience and keep them hooked?

[DxGtv] “Content needs to be connecting; audiences need to feel that they are part of it, in the room with you, on your journey, your quest! My key focus is to envelop the audience into my world, what I am doing. It’s real-time interaction and that’s what I love. Think of it like a DxGtv home for all of my followers, a safe place, a bit of escapism where you are part of the DxGtv family.

It’s all about throwing myself into it, anyone that follows me can see the passion I have for gaming and entertainment. Think of the Greatest Showman…..but for gaming.

We are all there for the same reason, the love of the game and sense of community. They stay because they like what they see and how I do it. The entertainer, friend and dad of the DxGtv family!”

Where do you see yourself in five years with your plans as a content creator?

[DxGtv] “Other than GAME’s next gaming influencer winner? Ha. I would love to have hit over 1,000,000 subscribers and have a thriving streaming channel all built around positivity in gaming and a community that stands together. On top of this, I would like to build a second channel that’s based on video uploads.

But, lastly, I have a dream to own a physical space, a gaming centre where gamers of all ages could visit to enjoy a mini LAN experience, competitively playing against their friends or local kids. Working on projects in London that would help get underprivileged kids out of trouble and into a community that cares for them. Using my skills to actually help others achieve more with their lives would be my “die happy” success moment.”

What content creators do you take the most inspiration from, or aspire to be as successful as?

[DxGtv] “I have 3 inspirations: Nick Eh 30, NICKMERCS and SypherPK — I look to take the best attributes of all three and apply that to my channel.

Nick, I see the positivity in gaming and how it can help shape lives of those we meet and engage with through our passion. NICKMERCS is honest about his personality and his feelings. Finally, SypherPK is incredibly intelligent. Like me, he isn’t the youngest of players and instead he aims to be the smartest.”

You’re in the final 5 – but if you win, how would the boost from Xbox and GAME help elevate your content?

[DxGtv] “Not only would it be super awesome, it would also allow me to retire and live on a desert island…Only kidding!

It would be huge. It would show anyone what you can do if you love what you do and are passionate about it. I’m not the youngest gamer in the world, granted, but what a super awesome message for everyone to keep doing what you love!”

Matt Heyhoe

A caster, streamer and overall gaming aficionado, Matt Heyhoe brings a dynamic love to his stream and his community — capitalizing on unique sound effects for his Twitch channel.

The influencer space in gaming is so competitive, what makes content stand out, and how do you manage to engage with an audience and keep them hooked?

[Heyhoe] “For content to stand out, I think you really have to create some sort of ‘unique selling point’ that can separate you from the many others. As an example, when I am creating live content on Twitch, I often use voice changers/sound boards to add a little extra drama, tension or comedy to whatever has just happened! It might not be anything huge, but not many people use it (yet!).

You also have to be invested in the content yourself. I love playing football and watching sports, so I create a lot of sports content, as I feel that I am more enthusiastic about the things I love and that transfers into much higher quality and entertaining content for the audience!”

Where do you see yourself in five years with your plans as a content creator?

[Heyhoe] “In five years I hope to still be creating live content and expanding into more pre-recorded YouTube content, whilst still doing commentary/casting/hosting work with various companies, hopefully seeing more of the world if the opportunities arise!”

What content creators do you take the most inspiration from, or aspire to be as successful as?

[Heyhoe] “I take inspiration from all kinds of content creators, because you can always learn new things by watching others. I have often picked up new tips and tricks (adding transitions, using terminology and even picking up some great one-liners) from watching others. I think every content creator has something different to offer, even under the same category, and you can always learn something new!”

You’re in the final five – but if you win, how would the boost from Xbox and GAME help elevate your content?

[Heyhoe] “I’m hugely grateful to have been selected for the final five and I’m really excited to see what content we all create and it will be great fun to work and compete alongside them in the coming weeks — If I was to win, I would be able to produce even more content and branch out into even more games/genres.”

Reece Spice – Memory Card Full

Host of Memory Card Full and a variety streamer, Reece Spice has his hands full in the gaming world and, whether it’s Valorant or an indie game, he’s always creating content.

The influencer space in gaming is so competitive, what makes content stand out, and how do you manage to engage with an audience and keep them hooked?



[Spice] “For me, it’s never been or felt like a competition. I started making content and streaming because it’s something I love and am passionate about.

I just try to create a happy and safe space for people to come hang out, where I’ll be as interactive as possible with anyone and everyone who comes to watch and if they leave with a smile or I have made them laugh then I have done my job and they often come back for more.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years with your plans as a content creator?

[Spice] “Well to be a full-time content creator would be the dream, and that could and I hope goes one of two ways: work within the gaming industry making video content for a bigger channel (and keep MCF going as a hobby channel just for me). Or, my channel blows up beyond belief and I can turn it into a publication and it is the place everyone comes for gaming news, reviews and, most of all, massive amounts of entertainment.”

What content creators do you take the most inspiration from, or aspire to be as successful as?

[Spice] “I take inspiration from so many places and people when it comes to creating content. I absolutely adore Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra, Eurogamer, Retrokrystal, Endija and Spaztac13, but my biggest inspirations are Ms. Danielle Booth and Mr. Shaine Hutchings.

They keep pushing forward with me and are constantly growing. It’s been such a pleasure to start this streaming adventure with them and it’s only getting better.”

You’re in the final five – but if you win, how would the boost from Xbox and GAME help elevate your content

[Spice] “The boost from Xbox and GAME would be unbelievable and would allow me to spend even more time perfecting the craft of streaming and content creation, pushing me into my dream of being a full-time content creator. The sky would be the limit with both of these backing you.

Jamie Depledge – Best Nerd Life

Committed entirely to living a nerdy life to the fullest, Jamie Depledge creates gaming content weekly and is committed to bringing his design and animation skills to great content about games, tech and events.

The influencer space in gaming is so competitive, what makes content stand out, and how do you manage to engage with an audience and keep them hooked?

[Depledge] “To make good quality content, I think a big factor is whether or not the creator can assess what value their content has.

You’ve got to balance between being your own biggest critic and actually having fun. I’m trying my best to balance those two things and create the best value for my viewer’s time as I can. They are nice enough to watch my videos, so the least I can do is keep them entertained.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years with your plans as a content creator?

[Depledge] “In the short term, I want to visit more places and do some videos about that. There’s a few media/gaming museums that I’m planning on visiting, as well as some markets that I can’t wait to get back to.

In a broader sense, I just want to create more content and build my gaming collection. I’ve enjoyed doing both of these things and I regret not starting sooner. I’ve had a lot of free time recently, as many of us have, and creating content has really helped with my mental health during lockdown.”

What content creators do you take the most inspiration from, or aspire to be as successful as?

[Depledge] “My favourite content creator is Clint Basinger, otherwise known as LGR. He has a fantastic mixture of videos on his channels that focus on a wide spectrum of topics related to the gaming industry. His stuff is both informative and fun, and he also seems like a pretty decent, down-to-earth guy. I also watch channels like Boundry Break, The Speedy Diver, NitroRad, Arlo, JablinskiGames, RetroRick, OutsideXbox & Outside Xtra, NintendoLife and NostalgiaNerd. And those are just the ones related to gaming. You gotta get inspiration from lots of different places, you know?”

You’re in the final five – but if you win, how would the boost from Xbox and GAME help elevate your content?

[Depledge] “Getting a boost from Xbox and GAME would be an amazing thing. For a long time, I’ve wanted to do a gaming marathon challenge to raise money for charity through something like GameBlast or Macmillan Game Heroes, for example. I recently did a fundraiser for Movember and that was really fun. I’m also a fan of indie projects so I like the idea of helping to support them, and potentially introducing them to a wider audience. Lastly, I would probably upgrade some of my equipment. Even if I don’t win the competition, being chosen as the final five is a big confidence booster, and it’s really motivating too.”

Tazziii

Tazziii is a content creator, esports host and socks aficionado. Driven by a love of gaming, she’s all about immersing in the community through any form of entertaining content.

The influencer space in gaming is so competitive, what makes content stand out, and how do you manage to engage with an audience and keep them hooked?

[Tazziii] “For me, content stands out when it’s genuine and brings someone’s own perspective or flare to it. I want to make content that people can keep coming back to by focusing on creating an environment that they enjoy being in. My content does best when it’s genuine, I guess I just work on myself a lot so that I can be in a good state of mind and then the ideas just flow.”

Where do you see yourself in five years with your plans as a content creator?

[Tazziii] “I’m not a planner, I’m a dreamer and my dreams are hard to explain as they are not set things, more like concepts. Content creation is part of a bigger picture, the bigger picture being my life, and honestly I don’t know exactly how it will fit in it in five years.

All I know is gaming has been a part of my life since before I could walk and it’s going to continue, so naturally I’m always going to share content involving gaming. My Mum always tells me I find a way to involve gaming in everything.”

What content creators do you take the most inspiration from, or aspire to be as successful as?

[Tazziii] “I take little bits of inspiration from lots of different people, not just content creators. I get to interview loads of cool people on the podcast I co-host, Story x Story, I’m always inspired and thinking about how I can apply their lessons to my own path.”

You’re in the final 5 – but if you win, how would the boost from Xbox and GAME help elevate your content

[Tazziii] “Other than the obvious exposure and opportunities that it will bring, the biggest thing for me is the fact it gives me the opportunity to completely focus on making gaming content for three months. Plus, well if I win I get an Xbox Series X, honestly I’m already imagining opening it, it might sound weird but I can already smell that new console smell and am mentally planning an unboxing video.”