MDA #LetsPlayForACure Twitch event ft. Zedd, Clayster, missharvey, more

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) have announced their ‘Let’s Play For A Cure’ multi-week streaming event, featuring some of the biggest names on Twitch.

On September 29, the MDA announced their streaming event to drive awareness and fundraising for muscular dystrophy. The event will consist of seven weeks of live gaming and esports events, that will be produced exclusively by MDA.

The events began on September 12, but have recently been extended by an extra five weeks worth of gaming streams. The multi-week event will culminate with a final marathon stream on October 24 — featuring 10 hours of content, with special appearances from Stephanie ‘missharvey’ Harvey and some notable esports personalities.

The marathon gaming finale will run simultaneously with the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon, which is designed to unite audiences of all ages to laugh along with the Hollywood superstar.

How to watch MDA’s #LetsPlayForACure Twitch event

The gaming livestreams will be broadcast every Saturday at 4:00 PM (PT) / 7:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 AM (BST) leading up to October 24’s marathon finale on the MDA Twitch channel (embedded below).

October 24’s main event will kick-off at the earlier time of 11:00 PM (PT) / 2:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (BST). Grammy award-winning artist, Zedd, will return as the main host of the marathon, which will run alongside the live broadcast. Details for each week are detailed below.

September 12 — COMPLETED

Format: 3-4 hour stream.

Game: Minecraft.

Participants: SuperSamJam, Door, Upmind, Beaniez.

September 26 — COMPLETED

Format: 3-4 hour stream.

Game: Fall Guys.

Participants: Zedd.

October 3

Format: 3-4 hour stream.

Game: League of Legends.

Participants: Voyboy, Stixxay of Counter League Gaming, xSojin of Counter League Gaming, Trick2G.

October 4

Format: 3-4 hour stream.

Game: Rocket League.

Participants: JonSandman and Mamba Mode Gaming.

October 10

Format: 3-4 hour stream.

Game: Call of Duty.

Participants: missharvey and Clayster of NY Subliners.

October 17

Format: 4-6 hour tournament.

Game: Fortnite.

Participants: TBA.

October 24

Format: 6-8 hour streamathon.

Game: Variety.

Participants: Zedd and missharvey.

Funds raised from the multi-week Twitch event will go directly to MDA, to provide funding for essential research that is crucial in developing treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases.

Participating sponsors include Shake Shack, AOC Gaming, Discord and GameStop. Each will be providing giveaways such as gaming monitors, annual Nitro subscriptions, and gift cards to incentivize fundraising. Those looking to donate can do so via the MDA Let's Play website, with different raffle entries offered depending on the amount donated.

“We started MDA Let’s Play over a year ago to give our community a place where they can have both independence and fun with friends in an open, inclusive and safe space,” said MDA President and CEO Lynn O’Connor Vos during a press release. “We are grateful for the generosity of the gaming community, who are helping raise awareness and support for people living with neuromuscular diseases.”