McDonald’s worker goes viral on TikTok with secret burger trick

A McDonald’s employee has gone viral on TikTok after sharing their secret burger trick that has viewers around the world laughing.

Some of the most popular videos on TikTok include a fast-food employee showcasing life in the kitchen, at the counter, or at the drive-thru window.

A few recent examples are a drive-thru worker that raged at an “entitled” customer, and the workers that experienced a customer diving through the window to make her own food.

Now, a kitchen employee has gone viral on the platform after sharing their secret burger trick with viewers.

TikToker shares secret Mcdonald’s burger trick

TikToker Dampoutsoles uploaded the video on August 4 with the caption: “McDonald’s workers making hamburgers.”

The employee placed the burger in the center of the wrapper before punching it into the table, flattening it out.

At the time of writing, the video has received over 35 million views with four million likes and thousands of comments.

As the video gained popularity on TikTok, users took to the comments to share their thoughts on the burger trick.

One user commented: “This made me laugh so hard.”

While another said: “That’s why most of my burgers look like this..”

A third user joked: “Where’s the liter of mayonnaise they always throw on there?” This prompted the employee to make another video where he wraps up a sandwich covered in a massive amount of mayo.

The TikToker has amassed over a million views on the mayonnaise video as well, and nearly 25k followers on the platform.

More and more fans are calling for a variety of wacky McDonald’s videos from the creator, but we’re gonna have to wait to see what he has up his sleeve.