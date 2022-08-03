McDonald’s worker fighting for their life after getting shot over cold fries

A Brooklyn-based McDonald’s worker is clinging to life after a suspect shot them following an argument about cold French fries.

The 23-year-old victim was working at the fast food joint on 1531 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 7 p.m. on Monday, when they started getting harassed by a female customer over her fries, a police source told New York Post.

The customer reportedly FaceTimed her 20-year-old son while hassling the worker, as he happened to be in the same neighborhood when the incident occurred.

Soon enough, he barged in and began fighting the victim, before pulling up a gun to shoot them in the head.

The victim, who’s yet to be named, is currently in extremely critical condition, fighting for their life in Brookdale Hospital.

Witnesses express thoughts on shocking incident

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to the police source. The disturbing footage shows a man cradling the worker’s head, while they bleed on the sidewalk.

Multiple witnesses expressed their dismay at the shocking incident.

“I feel like crying. You shot someone over French fries?” a horrified witness told The Post yesterday.

She continued: “We heard the pop. At first, we thought it was a firecracker. I was scared. That’s why I didn’t run to the scene. You don’t know who is around.”

A local store worker, who heard a gunshot, said: “Where does a 20-year-old get a gun from? Fulton Street is the craziest street. It’s getting worse, and the shooters are getting younger. They have lost their sense of direction.”

“It says something when a mother is with her son who is carrying a gun” he said.

According to the NYP, the 20-year-old person of interest is currently held in custody. Thus far, no charges have been made in connection to the shooting.