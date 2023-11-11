McDonald’s worker baffles viewers with bizarre device to scramble eggs

A McDonald’s worker has offered some behind-the-scenes insight into how eggs are scrambled at the popular fast food restaurant, and the contraption is “crazy.”

Multinational fast food chain McDonald’s is a popular stop for many seeking a quick breakfast, with scrambled eggs a favorite among customers.

Now, a McDonald’s worker has revealed just how these signature eggs are made, showing off a new device the fast food giant uses for its popular breakfast item.

Paulie Szczech, who goes by ‘paulie_dangerous’ on TikTok, left social media users torn over whether or not the bizarre contraption was actually beneficial.

“New scrambled egg contraption here at McDonald’s,” Paulie wrote across his video, calling the device “crazy” in the caption.

The contraption in question is a metal rectangle with four divided square sections wherein an employee poured scoops of liquid egg mix.

Unsure how much to put in, the workers ultimately decided on two scoops before moving the contraption back and forth across the metal grill, resulting in some spillage and uncertainty.

“The system [has] already failed,” one worker can be heard saying in the video. “I got to level here, I like the old way better.”

Nonetheless, the group of employees ultimately came around to the device after determining they had to let it “sit for a while”, calling the end result “not bad”.

TikTok: paulie_dangerous The end result was deemed “not bad” by the workers.

“That’s a lot of wasted time,” one viewer commented. Another offered some advice, citing their experience as a Crew Trainer at McDonald’s, “It’s 1 scoop. Let it sir for a few seconds, then slowly move it back a forth.”

Another pointed out that the contraction was actually commonly used by the fast food giant and had been for a long time; “New? I used the same scrambler 20 [years] ago when I worked at McDonald’s as a Teenager.”

