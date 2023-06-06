McDonald’s worker accused of lying to customer about ice cream machine being broken

A TikToker went viral after filming her confrontation with a McDonald’s worker after they apparently said the ice cream machine was broken – despite her seeing other workers using the machine.

Even though they’re a fast food place, McDonald’s is known for their ice creams. Not only because their ice creams are delicious, but also because of how rare it can be to actually get to order one.

Not knowing whether or not their ice cream machine will work has become a gamble, something people have been knowing to try to stop by creating apps to log which machines are working each day.

While many of these investigations hinged on the idea that the machines were truly broken, others alleged that there may be some deception at play. Several McDonald’s workers have also come forwards to reveal that they do in fact lie and say the machine is broken just so they don’t have to clean it afterward.

Recently, a user on TikTok claims to have caught one of these employees in such deception.

McDonalds customer forces worker to make her an ice cream

In a clip with over 48,000 views, TikTok user Miinnie claims she called out an employee’s lie about the ice cream machine and then forced them to make her an ice cream.

The video showed a worker inside the drive-thru standing by the ice cream machine with his back towards Miinniie.

“POV: When McDonald’s lied and said the ice cream machine was down but you caught him making one and now he had no choice but to make you one,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

However, the video doesn’t actually include the employee claiming that the machine was broken, so it’s impossible to know if it really happened, or the TikToker made it up.

With over 52,000 views in just a day, several people took to the comments to express their thoughts – and some former McDonald’s workers even revealed some secrets about the infamous ice cream machines.

One person wrote: “I worked there, ice cream machines work fine, they told me not to take ice cream orders bc they didn’t feel like making it.”

Another said: “One time they told me it was broken and I said “no it’s not” AND THE KIDS SAID “ FINE “ and I got my ice cream.”

“Usually it’s broken because whoever took it apart to clean didn’t put it back right & they don’t try again till next week’s scheduled cleaning,” a third person wrote.

This is not the first time McDonald’s has been a trending topic on TikTok. Another user previously slammed the fast-food restaurant for getting her the wrong order, meaning she was left with just a bun with some lettuce and mayo.