McDonald’s store closes down after customer discovers illegal item in their breakfast

A McDonald’s in Ohio has closed down after a customer discovered a crack pipe in their breakfast order.

McDonald’s is arguably one of the most iconic fast foods all over the world. The burger chain that originated in America has made absolute waves all over the planet, now existing in over 119 countries. With its iconic menu and classic food items, the chain has an almost universal appeal that makes it known wherever you go.

On top of its regular classic menu, the fast food giant also has a sizeable breakfast menu, which offers customers an assortment of options for an early morning meal. From hotcakes to hash browns to a good old morning coffee, McDonald’s breakfast offers a wide variety of delicious foods to pick up whilst on the go.

However, one menu item completely blindsided one customer, who ended up finding an illegal item alongside their breakfast items.

Unsplash The discovered illegal item did eventually result in the closure of the McDonald’s.

One customer at an Ohioan McDonald’s discovered a crack pipe in their order when grabbing their breakfast. The customer, who anonymously posted to Reddit was disturbed by the whole ordeal and brought the order back to the store so that something similar wouldn’t end up in another person’s meal.

Instead of taking a refund, however, the customer reported the restaurant to Franklin County Public Health. Upon further inspection, the health inspectors discovered multiple health code violations during building work there. According to the inspectors, they found “construction dust on surfaces of food preparation counters, equipment and flooring.”

The inspectors were surprised to find even more health code violations, including the beverage machine and lack of barrier between the construction and food service area.

This has led to the complete closure of the restaurant, with the owner looking to conduct an internal investigation to discover the source of the pipe.