McDonald’s is bringing the McRib back and the internet doesn’t know how to feel

As McDonald’s brings back the McRib in participating locations, the internet isn’t so sure how they feel about the savory sandwich making a comeback.

The McDonald’s McRib is easily one of the chain restaurant’s most buzzed-about sandwiches. Though it’s been weaving its way in and out of the McDonald’s menu for years, it’s finally set to make another return.

The McRib will only be sold in participating locations and won’t be back for long — so fans of the savory sandwich will have to act fast.

Although it’s been one of McDonald’s most popular offerings, customers have reacted to its return with contrasting opinions, taking to the internet to share just how good they think the McRib is.

Instagram: mcdonalds McDonald’s customers have split the internet with their opposing opinions about the return of the McRib.

The McRib will return to participating McDonald’s in November

The McRib made its McDonald’s debut throughout the US in 1981. The sandwich consists of barbecue sauce, pork ribs, pickles, and onions between a long bun.

It’s been retired from the menu multiple times, having returned in 2020 after eight years without it. Since then, it’s been featured for a limited amount of time. The McRib also went on a ‘farewell tour’ in 2022, where it was on the McDonald’s menu for those who praised its delicacy over the years.

Though its ‘farewell tour’ is well over, the McRib will be making yet another return at participating locations this November. While many McDonald’s customers love the sandwich, others aren’t too happy about it coming back.

After the announcement of the McRib’s return, displeased McDonald’s fans took to the internet to share their opposition, saying, “We don’t want that bulls—t, bring back the snack wrap.”

Many others agreed, saying they would prefer McDonald’s bring back the chicken snack wrap which features a selection of sauces, cheese, and lettuce.

One person even regarded the McRib as distasteful and argued for McDonald’s in the US to add better items to the menu, saying, “The McRib is so nasty. Like why can’t we get a new food item that other countries have? Can’t even get a damn snack wrap no more.”

However, some people were fairly happy with the McRib announcement, saying, “Glad it’s not the last time we can all enjoy eating it. Too bad it’s not a permanent part of the menu.”

As well as, “The McRib is back! Let’s go!”

While another joked about its on-and-off return to the menu, saying, “Not interested in this abusive relationship, lol.”

The McRib isn’t the only McDonald’s item making a return to the menu. Various locations are also now offering spicy McNuggets as well as pumpkin & crème pies. And though the McRib will only be back for a certain amount of time, it’s clear that the hate-it-or-love-it sandwich has a well-earned spot on the McDonald’s menu after years of success.

