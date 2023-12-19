Entertainment

McDonald’s customer sparks debate after claiming his order contained a “wet rag”

Meera Jacka
McDonald's customer sparks debate after claiming his order contained a wet ragTikTok: jawbreakersdj

A McDonald’s customer has sparked an online debate after claiming to have received a “wet rag” instead of a crispy chicken snack wrap.

While many fast food chains offer a secret menu for those who know what to ask for, a wet rag is unlikely to be on any customer’s mind when ordering a quick meal.

However, that is exactly what one customer claims to have received after ordering a crispy chicken snack wrap from McDonald’s.

Joking that they had “unlocked a new secret menu item,” the baffled buyer took to TikTok to share their unusual purchase — resulting in an online debate about whether the horrifying order was real.

Going by ‘jawbreakersdj‘ online, the Melbourne-based DJ and drag show producer took to TikTok following the mishap.

“Tell me why I just got a crispy chicken snap wrap, I open the bag and this is what I see,” Jawbreakers said, revealing a rolled-up wet rag inside the McDonald’s packaging. “It’s a wet rag!”

“When I felt it, I was like, ‘Okay, that looks like a chicken wrap’… I wasn’t really focused, but it is definitely a wet rag,” they continued, with a later screenshot included in the video claiming Jawbreakers would be getting free food for the mix-up.

McDonald's customer is given a wet ragTikTok: jawbreakersdj
Instead of a crispy chicken snack wrap, the meal had been replaced with a wet rag.

Viewers were torn when it came to the TikTok’s legitimacy, with some convinced that Jawbreakers had made up the bizarre scenario; “No way this is real.”

Nonetheless despite the absurdity of the order, many were convinced the mix-up was real — including both current and former McDonald’s employees.

“I know this is real [because] as someone who worked at McDonald’s in [Australia] we had the exact same rags,” one person commented. Another said, “It’s the back area cloth.”

