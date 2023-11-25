McDonald’s customer reveals how much she got after winning Monopoly cash prize

A woman went viral on TikTok, after revealing how much cash she won from the McDonald’s Monopoly 2023 game.

Jen (jencomtois) took to TikTok to share the amount of money she’d won through McDonald’s Monopoly, which is an annual promotion that allows customers the chance to win prizes after purchasing a food item from the menu.

“I won the McDonald’s Monopoly 2023 this year,” she said in the video, narrating her experience with the promotional event. “So you’re probably wondering like how much I won. Um… it was A LOT. Let me show you the check. How many zeros there are.”

Jen then unveiled a check for a mere $20. “This is life-changing, guys. In this economy? $20 whole dollars? Maybe I’ll be able to get like an apple,” she added sarcastically.

“Maybe I should now go play the lottery #mcdonaldsmonopoly,” the TikToker captioned her clip, which has since gone viral with over 669,000 views.

TikTok reacts to McDonald’s customer’s Monopoly cash prize

TikTok users were in hysterics over the cash prize reveal, and many played along with her sarcasm. “Invest that! In 25 years when you retire you could have $23.75,” one person commented. “Girl, You better get a private accountant and keep that hushed,” another added.

“Before spending that, i would consult a financial advisor,” a third joked. “Hire a lawyer, don’t tell anyone you have this money, keep this wealth hidden,” someone else quipped.

Others were surprised by the modest amount she’d won, as they expected a mega prize. “LMAO the way I squealed. You had me convinced you truly won the jackpot,” one user shared.

“I thought it was going to be a lot,” another said. “Wait, what happened to the 1 million dollars grand prize? Do they not have that anymore?” another questioned, to which Jen replied, “Is this not it?”

