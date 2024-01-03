Massive basketball brawl breaks out at YMCA as entire gym starts fighting

A YMCA in Delaware County, PA played host to one of the biggest brawls we’ve ever seen as a basketball game devolved into a bloody beatdown.

Sports can lead to all sorts of violent confrontations when people take their games too seriously, but one game of hoops looked more like a line brawl in hockey when all was said and done.

The brawl, which took place on January 2, only recently went viral after footage of the mayhem was posted to X, revealing a brutal battle that involved 12 people beating each other up.

While the footage doesn’t show off what started the bedlam, it showcases the absolute chaos that followed as fists started flying and more combatants entered the WWE-like battle royale.

YMCA brawl goes viral as 12 people fight at once

In the video, a group of men and women started waging war against each other, fighting all over the gym by throwing punches and kicks at their opponents.

At multiple points, they switch dance partners, with combatants either fighting someone new or teaming up to battle someone else, either in a 2-on-1 or even 3-on-1 situation.

Midway through, one fighter laid helpless on the floor after getting beat down by rivals, only for the cavalry to arrive and lend a helping hand – or fist.

Despite someone off-screen yelling for the group to “break it up,” the demands fell on deaf ears as the madness continued, with sucker punches sparking another round of fisticuffs.

According to CrossingBoard, the police were called to the YMCA and the facility sent out a letter revealing that charges would be filed against those involved.

As a result of the fights, the YMCA decided that the basketball courts would be closed for open/pickup games after 3:30 PM during the week and would be restricted to members only.

YMCA The YMCA took action following the massive brawl.

“I am sending this email to you to assure you that what happened last night at the Springfield YMCA was an isolated incident. I am optimistically hoping WE can work together to ensure better days,” local YMCA President Michael Ranck said.

This is hardly the first multi-man fight to go viral. Last year saw countless melees, including one video of a man somehow taking on fifteen people at once and coming out on top.

