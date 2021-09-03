Markiplier teases mysterious new “space” project and fans are confused

Markiplier is in the midst of creating the upcoming sequel to his YouTube Originals film ‘A Heist with Markiplier’ — but he’s just unleashed a cryptic teaser trailer that’s leaving fans equal parts confused and excited.

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach is arguably one of the most popular content creators on YouTube. First getting his start playing indie horror games in 2012-2013, Mark has gone on to accrue over 29 million subscribers and a highly dedicated fanbase.

In 2019, Fischabch unleashed his very own interactive comedy flick, ‘A Heist With Markiplier,’ coming off the success of YouTube’s ‘Scare PewDiePie’ three years prior.

In 2021, Mark flew to Austin, Texas to film a sequel to the movie, and was even uploading YouTube videos in his new accommodations for some time. While fans await this exciting new project from their favorite influencer, he’s released a new trailer for… something.

On September 3, Markiplier tweeted out that he would be uploading his 5,000th video. He followed up this statement with a 45-second long YouTube clip cryptically titled, “Everything has to end.”

5000th video today. Hmm. — Mark (@markiplier) September 3, 2021

The video only contained a few lines of text set to some unsettling sound effects, which read, “In Space with Markiplier,” and, “Coming soon.”

Fans are confused as to what, exactly, the trailer is promoting. It could be that the second part of Heist will be set in space, which would be an unexpected but exciting development for viewers.

On the other hand, some fans wonder if this isn’t hinting at a more mysterious project akin to Unus Annus (in Latin, “one year”), a YouTube channel that Mark started with fellow creator Ethan Nestor-Darling that was only active for a single year.

In that time, the channel managed to gain 4.58 million subscribers and well over 867 million views before being deleted and all merchandise removed. The experiment was a massive success and became a viral hit on the platform.

It’s also worth noting that Mark is also working on a dystopian science fiction television series based off of his podcast, ‘The Edge of Sleep.’ The show was initially slated for some time in 2021, although it’s unclear now when the series will be released.

For now, fans have an entirely different ball of wax to focus on… one that will apparently put their favorite content creator into Earth’s orbit.