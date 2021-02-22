Logo
Markiplier shares “unbelievable” story of how he broke his foot

Published: 22/Feb/2021 20:14

by Virginia Glaze
Markiplier explains how he broke his foot
YouTube: Markiplier

Markiplier

YouTube star Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach took to Twitter on February 21 to share that he “might have” broken his foot — and later confirmed the news in a hilarious story that sparked a huge outpouring of fan support.

When it comes to pain and injuries, Markiplier is no newbie; the internet sensation has “cracked open” his skull playing on the stairs as a kid, broken his forearm in two places, suffered from severe appendicitis, and even had a “fist-sized” tumor removed from his adrenal gland around that same time (need we mention the epidural he received for the pain?).

In fact, thanks to all his experiences, Mark created an entire video detailing his own views on pain, which is significantly skewed from the average person’s perception of less-than-savory physical sensations.

Thus, when he broke the news that he’d broken his foot on February 21, his reaction to the issue was less than dramatic. In a humorous series of Tweets, Mark merely wrote: “Might’ve broken my foot,” followed up by, “Yeah it’s broke.”

Knowing that his fanbase would be worried, the YouTuber went live shortly after leaving the hospital, claiming that he’d suffered a Jones Fracture.

Jones Fractures are one of the more common foot injuries out there, affecting the bone on the outer side of the foot. Despite his high pain tolerance, though, Markiplier was very vocal about how much discomfort he was in.

After a good 10 minutes of joking with his audience, Mark finally spilled the beans as to how he’d broken his foot: the YouTuber claimed that he was on a walk with his dog, Chica, when he’d accidentally caught his foot in a storm drain and rolled his ankle, subsequently breaking the outer bone.

“You never know when danger is lurking around at every corner!” he laughed. “Those storm drains… they sneak up on you!”

This is far from the first time Mark has had to receive serious medical care during his YouTube career; the influencer was sent to the ER due to an intestinal blockage in December 2020, and had also been hospitalized for another painful issue five years prior.

Thankfully, it seems that the internet’s favorite gamer has received ample “boo boo kisses” from his fans to last him a lifetime and is recovering as best he can.

Joshua Bassett reacts after SNL sketch mentions ‘Drivers License’ drama

Published: 22/Feb/2021 17:52

by Alice Hearing
Joshua Bassett Olivia Rodrigo SNL TikTok
TikTok: joshuabassett/ Instagram: Olivia Rodrigo

TikTok

Joshua Bassett has addressed the drama surrounding the song ‘Driver’s License’ by Olivia Rodrigo for the very first time in a TikTok.

‘Driver’s License’ became an overnight sensation and literally broke records in January, and while the song itself is a heartbreaking break-up anthem, many believe it also touches on real events from Olivia Rodrigo‘s life.

Fans theorized early on that the singer and star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was in fact referencing a possible break up with her co-star Joshua Bassett who also plays her love interest in the show.

Many fans also believed that the “blonde girl” referred to in the song was Sabrina Carpenter, a former Disney star who had recently gotten close to Joshua Bassett.

Olivia Rodrigo Driver's License
Instagram: Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia’s hit single Driver’s License became an overnight sensation

Soon after, Sabrina released her own song titled ‘Skin,’ and listeners noticed some lines in the song that may indicate that it’s a response to Olivia’s insanely popular track.

Sabrina sings, “maybe you didn’t mean it, maybe “blonde” was the only rhyme,” in a potential reference to the iconic “you’re probably with that blonde girl,” line from Olivia’s own song. However, Sabrina has since denied that this was directed at Olivia.

The drama surrounding the song, Olivia and Sabrina blew up and reached corners of the internet far beyond TikTok where it originally grew in popularity, and this week it even made its way onto Saturday Night Live.

The SNL cast, alongside Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page who was hosting on Saturday evening, performed a sketch that celebrated just how viral the song became, with all the cast swaying and singing along to the icon “red lights, stop signs” bridge.

Joshua reacted to having his name mentioned on the iconic show in a TikTok. He captions it, “FRIEND: dude you were on SNL last night!!!,” but as Saturday Night Live cast member, Mikey Day, says “My b**** ex, Gina, is Joshua Bassett” he looks directly at the camera with a look of defeat. In the description, he adds “dream come true?”

@joshuatbassettdream come true?♬ original sound – joshua bassett

This is the first time Joshua has made any reference to the drama, and safe to say reactions from TikTokers were mixed. Some were team Olivia and outraged at the actor, with one person writing “I love how with all this you still have the audacity to be on this app.”

Other’s felt bad for him, with one person adding “omg I feel so bad for him y’all.” But mostly, commenters were in complete shock that he’d decided to make a video in the first place. One of the top comments with more than 60k likes read “I can’t breathe, did he actually just post this?”

However, Joshua’s video neither confirms nor denies his involvement in the drama and offers no clarity on what really happened between the three Disney stars. Whether the real details will come out remains to be seen.