Mark Zuckerberg’s July 4th surfing post is so cool viewers can’t believe it’s real

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg posted a viral surfing video in celebration of the 4th of July, leaving viewers baffled.

While many Americans celebrate the 4th of July by barbecuing on the grill and launching fireworks with their friends and family, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated a little differently.

In celebration of the country’s independence from Great Britain, Zuckerberg surfed the sea with a drink in hand.

In a 4th of July Instagram post gone viral, the CEO could be seen surfing while wearing a black suit with a bow tie. He was also holding the American flag while sipping a beverage with his other hand.

Lyrics from the patriotic song ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ by Bruce Springsteen also played in the background, “Born in the USA, I was born in the USA.”

However, netizens were confused about whether the video was AI-generated or real. Though he captioned the post, “Happy Birthday, America,” he did not clarify if the clip was fake or not.

“Not AI-generated,” commented one viewer with a laughing emoji. The CEO then responded, “Pure 8-month recovery surfing with a dry start right here.”

Zuckerberg’s mention of a recovery was associated with his torn ACL. In November 2023, he was training for an MMA fight and injured himself while sparring. He immediately had surgery to replace his ACL but would need months for it to heal.

“Now that’s content,” added another. Zuckerberg then replied, “Just doing my part.”

The video also received plenty of positive comments, as many agreed he was “too cool” and that the “boss knows how to celebrate.”

This isn’t the first time Zuck has gone viral for his 4th of July celebrations. In 2023, he went hydrofoiling while holding onto a flag.