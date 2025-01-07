Mark Zuckerberg reveals Community Notes feature for Instagram

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Instagram and Facebook will soon receive a Community Notes feature.

X’s Community Notes has rolled out to more and more people over the last few years, allowing users to combat misinformation by adding context to viral posts across the site.

Meta’s approach has been slightly different, however, as the company uses dedicated fact-checkers across Facebook, Instagram, and even its X competitor, Threads.

But on Tuesday, January 7, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that they’re making a massive change to how they combat misinformation across its platforms.

Meta will roll out Community Notes

Revealed in a series of posts on Threads, Zuckerberg said Meta is getting “back to our roots” around “free expression” with a series of changes for the company.

The first involves replacing fact-checkers with a Community Notes feature like Twitter/X. It’s unknown when it’ll start to roll out, but Zuck says it’ll start with users in the United States.

Social media users flocked to the replies of his post to share their thoughts about adding a community notes feature, with many not convinced it is the right move.

“So comments? Yikes dude. This is exactly what Elon did to Twitter,” one user commented.

“It is one of the main reasons Twitter became an unusable cesspool. What a horrible change,” a second replied.

This isn’t the first time Twitter/X’s Community Notes feature has been added by a competing platform.

YouTube released its version of notes back in August 2024, but it hasn’t been made fully available to everyone on the platform just yet. As of this writing, the feature is invite-only, but users can sign up to be added to the waiting list.

At first, notes made on YouTube videos will be moderated by a group of third-party evaluators to ensure they are accurate.