Mark Wahlberg gives Adin Ross unexpected compliment

Kick streamer Adin Ross met Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg during the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight, where he gave the influencer an unexpected compliment.

Adin Ross is a prominent figure in the online streaming community who notably moved to Kick after being handed a permanent ban from Twitch earlier this year.

Since then, Ross has become a divisive online personality as he continues to vie for other top talent from Twitch to join him on Kick, where he currently boasts over 268,119 followers.

During his time as a top-tier streamer, Ross has managed to rub elbows with quite a few A-List celebrities — not the least of which was rapper Kanye West, who intended to join him on a joint stream until an explosive phone call put those plans on hold.

Adin Ross meets up with Mark Wahlberg

The Kick star managed to meet up with a major Hollywood actor while attending the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight over the weekend… and he even received a compliment from the famous thespian.

At some point during the evening, Ross managed to meet up with none other than Mark Wahlberg, known for such movies as Ted, Planet of the Apes, and even the video game adaptation Uncharted.

The two shook hands, and Adin introduced himself. “What’s up, Mark?” Adin could be heard saying in a short video clip taken from the encounter. “How you doing? [I’m] Adin. Nice to meet you, bro.”

“Nice to meet you, man,” Mark replied before giving him a pat on the arm. “I’m a fan of your work.”

This is just the latest major celebrity encounter that Ross has had lately; in fact, the streamer met up with former United States President Donald Trump at UFC 287 earlier this month and even teased a possible stream with him.

Adin Ross Adin Ross has teased a possible stream with former US President Donald Trump.

Adin’s meeting with Wahlberg comes on the heels of other big celebrity encounters for other streamers, such as Kai Cenat, who actually got to say hi to singer/songwriter Adele after inviting her fiance on a live stream.