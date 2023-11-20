Mariah Carey shocks with first performance of biggest holiday song at an awards show

Mariah Carey took to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards with her blockbuster holiday song “All I Want for Christmas is You,” the first time she’s ever performed the song at an awards show.

Like clockwork, Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas is You” defrosts from Halloween to soundtrack the season of shopping, gift-giving, and thankfulness.

The sappy holiday treat has a history of becoming the biggest song of the year, storming up the Spotify streaming charts and the Billboard Hot 100. You can’t escape it.

Surprisingly, the pop queen had never previously performed the song live at an awards show. That all changed with this year’s BBMAs, during which Carey pulled out all the stops for a glamorous and cheery performance. She was also awarded a Chart Achievement Award, which commemorates the song’s continued success and legacy.

Twitter: Billboard Mariah Carey accepts the Chart Achievement Award at the BBMAs.

Mariah Carey performs “All I Want for Christmas is You” at BBMAs

Mariah Carey had fans feeling some type of way at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Whipping out the definitive Christmas song, the superstar brought the house down with her signature riffs, delicate poise, and charm.

Decades after its initial release, Carey’s vocals in “Christmas” still cut like a knife. “You are Christmas,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “You can probably hear her songs in every mall in the world.”

“You absolutely nailed this! You’ve been giving us everything this year! We love you! Is there any chance we can get this performance on Spotify dahling?” a fan asked.

During Carey’s acceptance speech, she quipped, “I do kind of have to admit that some of my most memorable moments in my career are connected to Billboard and the BBMAs. One thing I really have to say is that I am so grateful for the fact that my fans have been here with me through the hits and the misses.”

As of this writing, “All I Want for Christmas” towers with more than a billion and a half streams on Spotify. That number is bound to catapult even higher when 2023 comes to a close.