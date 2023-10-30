Man’s Halloween decorations slammed for being ‘too realistic’

A man’s realistic Halloween decorations depicting a raging fire inside his home has sparked backlash on TikTok.

In a 12-second clip filmed from the outside, a house appeared to be engulfed with flames, with a bright orange fiery glow visible in every window of the home’s three floors.

However, to the surprise of onlookers and viewers, behind-the-scenes footage in the video revealed that it’s just an illusion set up with three items. To create the appearance of fire and smoke inside the rooms, the homeowner used a series of orange lights, a fan, and a sheet to blow around.

The video was shared by content creator 34yfhml, who wrote in the text-overlay: “My neighbor’s Halloween decorations. Almost helped him put out the fire.”

The post quickly went viral on TikTok, amassing over 40 million views, with many users criticizing the Halloween decorations for being ‘too realistic’ and even suggesting it could be dangerous.

“I’m trying to understand what this has to with Halloween,” one unimpressed viewer wrote. “Love halloween decs etc but I don’t like this that’s awful,” another added.

“It looks very real, problem is if someone calls 999 and fire brigade turns up, it’s taking the fire brigade away from a real fire somewhere else,” a third commented. “That’s not Halloween décor, that’s tryna get 911 to ur house every 5 minutes,” someone else shared.

While most users were less than impressed, some people found the decors creative and praised the homeowner. “Best Halloween decorations I’ve ever seen,” one said. “This is pure genius, another added.

Earlier this month, firefighters in New York rushed to a house fire call only to find Halloween decorations instead of flames. The fire department later shared footage of the set-up, calling it “amazing.”

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.