Manny Pacquiao to fight YouTuber in December exhibition

Alan Bernal . 11 hours ago

Manny Pacquiao is set to face off against a popular Korean YouTuber for a December exhibition match following his pro boxing retirement in 2021.

The Pac Man is ready to get back in the ring by joining the YouTube boxing craze that will see him walk in the footsteps of other combat sport greats like Floyd Mayweather and Tyron Woodley. With 72 fights to his name, Pacquiao is gearing up for his first post-career event.

His opponent will be long-time fan and martial art teacher DK Yoo, who’s already tried his mettle against a pro fighter in a 2021 MMA event against former UFC combatant, Bradley Scott.

The two fighters are expected to sign the contract for the match that’s targeted for a Pay-Per-View premier in December.

YouTube boxing has been booming ever since Logan Paul and KSI decided to lace ’em up in 2018, and it’s even inspired other content creators from TikTok and Twitch to get in the squared circle.

In fact, it’s gotten so huge that it’s even encouraged retired pro fighters to emerge from the woodworks to join lucrative opportunities to face off against trendy names.

Pacquiao is eyeing to be the next in line to shine under the lights when the 44-year-old meets DK Yoo, 43, in South Korea.

“I have told you I will fight against one of the best fighters in the world,” Yoo said. “I tell you right now who [will be] my next opponent. I’m going to fight against Manny Pacquiao.”

Details of the fight like boxing glove size, fighter weight, and more have yet to be revealed as the two sides work on signing the deal.

In either case, fans will be excited to see Manny Pacquiao step into the arena for the exhibition match against his YouTube opponent.