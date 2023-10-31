Man under fire for taking dad to Paul McCartney concert while abandoning mom

Australian weather presenter Sam Mac has come under fire from his TikTok viewers after surprising his dad with tickets to see Sir Paul McCartney and went on to leave his mom abandoned.

Australian weather presenter Sam Mac has been criticized by a number of his 2.3 million viewers on TikTok after he shared a video of him surprising his dad for his 70th birthday.

Dressed in their best evening outfits, Sam had told their parents they were looking for a bar called SPM in Sydney, Australia. However, they were confused when Sam told them the bar actually didn’t exist.

Article continues after ad

“So I’ve been lying to you both,” says Sam in his sneaky video.

Article continues after ad

“There is no bar called SPM. SPM stands for Sir Paul McCartney.” Sam’s mom gasps off-camera and shouts: “Paul McCartney!”

Unfortunately, this is the moment viewers learn that Sam’s mom has not been invited to join her husband and her son at the concert.

“Sorry mom, you’re not invited,” he says to her smiling face.

While his dad is trying to process what is going on, Sam asks: “Did you ever think you’d get to see a Beatle for real?”

Article continues after ad

Shaking his head, Sam’s dad softly says no. The video then cuts to a montage of Sam and his dad at the concert.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“That will never be surpassed,” says Sam’s dad.

Viewers want “justice for mom” after Sam abandons her

The bulk of the comments were from people demanding justice for Sam’s mom, and people wondering why she couldn’t have joined her husband at the concert.

One person commented: “Omg did you really not take your mum?”

Another person suggested Sam should have given both tickets to his parents, so they could enjoy date night.

Article continues after ad

“I would have sent myself home in an Uber and let both parents see the concert,” a third person wrote.

Another person said: “I really hope you have something planned for your mother because this seems so incredibly cold, especially after how excited she was.”

Article continues after ad

Sam cleared up the not invited mom situation in the comments. “Mum is normally the one getting spoilt,” he said. “We had a great dinner. Dad and I rarely get one-on-one time. This was Dad’s night, Dad’s birthday. So special.”