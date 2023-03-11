Man trapped in airport hallway for hours after staff leads him the wrong way

A WestJet passenger went viral on TikTok after he got trapped in an airport hallway for two hours because he was led the wrong way.

In a viral clip, TikToker Ayden (ayden_1997) said he missed his WestJet flight to Las Vegas, but went to the gate to make sure it had left.

After it was confirmed the plane had left, Ayden was then directed to a hallway by airline staff. However, when he got to the end of the hallway, the passenger realized that the door was locked. He also explained that the door he came through was locked as well.

“I’m totally trapped. I tried every avenue of escape,” he said. “There was a lady on the other side of the door, and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m trapped. Can you let me out?’ And she was like, ‘No, I can’t.’ And she left.”

Ayden said that he called the airport and U.S. customs, but wasn’t let out until over two hours after being trapped in the hallway.

“They’re lucky I’m a really chill guy because some other people would be panicking right now,” he said in the video.

TikToker applauded for his reaction to getting trapped

TikTok users in the comments praised Ayden for staying calm despite the fact that he was locked in a hallway for hours.

“WestJet got real lucky inconveniencing the chillest dude on the internet,” one person wrote.

“If only I had your patience…and bladder,” another added.

“You are the definition of self control bc the second someone saw me, came & left or teased me with an open door I would be screaming,” a third shared.

“You better be getting compensation! That’s ridiculous! But you handled it great!” someone else said.

In a follow-up clip, Ayden said WestJet covered his hotel for the night before rebooking him. He also revealed that the airline messaged him on Instagram and gave him $50 in WestJet vouchers.

