Man tossed into ocean in viral brawl on pier

A man got tossed into the sea during a viral oceanside brawl that took place on a pier, leaving netizens shocked.

Thanks to the advent of social media, it’s not unusual that the occasional fistfight goes viral from time to time.

In fact, we’ve covered a slew of viral brawls right here on Dexerto; from Waffle House warriors throwing down at the iconic breakfast chain to Texans getting scrappy in an eye-popping parking lot feud, there’s never a dull moment on the internet.

Article continues after ad

Now, another fight is taking over social media — and its result is leaving viewers stunned, impressed, and even worried for the loser.

Article continues after ad

Man gets tossed into ocean in viral seaside fist fight

On December 5, the official Fights Clips Twitter / X account posted a video showing two guys trading blows on a pier, surrounded by nervous onlookers.

After knocking his opponent to the ground, one of the men pushed his rival over to the side of the pier and tossed him over the edge of the railing, sending him tumbling into the ocean with a huge splash.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The onlookers can be heard gasping — but luckily, it looks like the dude was alright, as he can be seen standing upright in the water after the camera man ran over to get a peek at what happened.

Article continues after ad

Just a day after being uploaded, the clip has already garnered over two million views on Twitter/X, with some commenters concerned about the ethics of throwing someone into the deep.

“Throwing someone in the ocean is extreme,” one user wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Are you kidding me?” another said. “Bro, does he know he could face a charge for attempted murder? Man, people play too much… hope that guy is alive, though.”

Still others hoped the man knew how to swim. For now, no updates have been provided about the viral clip, but we’ll keep you updated on the situation right here at Dexerto if more news comes out.