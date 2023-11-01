Man thwarts shoplifting by throwing a Coke bottle at thief

A man has gone viral on social media after using a 2-liter bottle of Diet Coke to knock out an alleged shoplifter.

In the 18-second clip, a store guard was seen walking up to confront a retail thief whose backpack was filled with items he allegedly did not pay for.

The security camera footage showed the man standing between the shoplifter and the store’s only exit, while the two appeared to engage in a back-and-forth discussion. The thief then shoved shopping carts at the guard in an attempt to escape.

That’s when a man in a red hoodie showed up of nowhere, holding a 2-liter bottle of Diet Coke above his head in a two handed position. He took one step closer closer, before throwing the soda bottle at the alleged criminal’s head, knocking him out cold.

It’s not clear when or where the incident occurred, but the video was posted on October 30 and has since gone viral with over 9.4 million views.

Many people praised the man in the red sweater on his accurate throw. “Dude must do axe throwing on his days off,” one user wrote. “Which MLB team is signing him?” another said.

“And it landed in the cart instead of busting open on the ground? Give him a raise and a bonus,” a third person commented.

Others, however, were worried that the store and the man who intervened may face legal action. “Sadly, the employee will be fired and the shoplifter will get paid a lot through a lawsuit,” one shared.

“I hope it wasn’t an employee because the guy and the company will probably get their asses sued off,” another wrote.

“Unfortunately, the store will probably get sued,” someone else added.

