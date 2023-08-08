Man stealing bike stops to cuddle household dog: “I love you too”

San Diego police released footage of a man who stole a bike from a garage, but not before he made sure to give the household dog plenty of love. The video has many saying the owner should let the suspect keep the stolen goods.

San Diego police say they’re looking for a suspect who they say took a bicycle from a garage, but not before stopping to pet the household dog.

Posted to TikTok on the account ‘ctvnews’, the video shows a man about to leave a garage with a stolen bike when a very friendly golden retriever insisted on coming along.

Bringing the excited dog back inside, the man decided he had time for a quick cuddle, resulting in the sweetest suspect footage we’ve ever seen.

“You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known,” the man said, cupping the dog’s face in his hands and giving him a kiss on the head.

“I love you too,” the man continued. “You’re a sweetheart, I want you to come home with me.”

But despite being a bike thief, the young man wasn’t about to steal a family’s beloved pet. In fact, he started to question why the homeowner would leave the garage door open when there was a dog inside.

“Where’s your dad? Your dad should not leave your garage open,” he said in between belly rubs. He then hilariously shouted out to the homeowner, “Dad? Where are you?”

TikTok: ctvnews The man couldn’t hold back laughter as the dog showered him with kisses.

After some more cuddles and compliments, the man eventually left with the bike, leaving the excitable retriever looking a little disappointed.

“My soft heart wouldn’t even press charges,” one person commented. Another said, “Dog [is] offering a tour of the house and the safe combination.”

The man promised to return the bike before taking it, though it is unknown whether he followed through.