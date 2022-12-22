Man sparks debate after his “foul” milk obsession goes viral

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

A man on TikTok has sparked a debate between viewers after his girlfriend shared a video of his obsession with drinking milk.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, it’s inevitable that you’ll find someone showing off their obsession with something or a new trend that you might not agree with.

One prominent recent example is the ‘lion diet’ trend, which health experts are currently warning against.

A recent video uploaded by TikToker pixietking showed her boyfriend’s obsession with drinking milk, which sparked a debate among viewers in the comments.

Man sparks debate over milk obsession in viral TikTok

Uploaded on December 17, TikTok user Pixietking’s video showed her boyfriend’s obsession with drinking milk — including carrying a whole gallon with him in the car.

Article continues after ad

With the “Telling my boyfriend what will happen when I show the world his obsession” text overlayed on the video, Pixie accompanied it with a sound singing “popular. you’re gonna be popular.”

As the video has amassed over two million views in the days following, it’s clear that her boyfriend has in fact become popular.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As a matter of fact, his obsession has sparked a debate between milk lovers and haters in the comments.

“Milk is literally like medicine for me LMAO it fr calms me down,” one user replied.

Another user shared: “Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and just chug some milk.”

Article continues after ad

“That’s foul,” a third user said.

It’s clear that the user’s obsession is an acquired taste, but the hundreds of comments from users who do the same also show that it’s not as uncommon as some may think.