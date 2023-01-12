Man sparks backlash after buying fiance red dress: “Who does he see with this outfit?”

A woman on TikTok is going viral after her fiancé bought her a red dress and told her to style her hair a certain way, with many commenters accusing him of trying to turn her into another woman.

TikTok is in an uproar after viewers took issue with a video uploaded by user Kimberly Pereira on January 4.

In the video, Pereira’s fiancé is seen giving her a red dress that he wants her to wear. The dress is a bodycon-style affair with three peekaboo cutouts in the middle.

That’s not all; Pereira’s boo also tells her to style her hair in a very specific way, asking her to leave “two strands” hanging in front of her face with the rest in an updo.

Although Pereira seemed amused by her man’s odd request, commenters were not here for his very specific stylistic requirements. In fact, more than a few accused him of trying to make her look like another woman — possibly, a model he saw on Instagram.

Man sparks outrage after buying his fiancé a red dress

“Who the hell does he see with this exact outfit? And trying to turn me into that woman? No thanks,” one commenter said.

“Yeah no, because who is he trying to recreate with me?” another asked.

“That would break my heart thinking he saw and memorized the exact look from another girl and was so unforgettable he’s trying to make me into her,” another admitted.

TikTok: kimberly,pereira

However, Pereira doesn’t believe that her fiancé’s intentions were in any way malicious. She hit back at the comments in a follow-up video, where she lip-synced over audio that says: “You know what it never was? That serious.”

That’s not all; Pereira’s fiance even created a video that she uploaded on her TikTok account, clearing up the situation after receiving a swath of hateful messages.

In the video, her fiancé explains that he was inspired by the photo of Samantha Rayner modeling the dress on White Fox, where she wears a similar hairstyle to the one he requested.

“This is just a hairstyle that I saw that I felt was nice with this dress and could be easily replicated by my beautiful fiancé,” he clarified. “So no, I am not fantasizing about this woman.”

