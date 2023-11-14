Man smashes through window and uses grinder to open safe at Taco Bell

A masked man dove through a drive-thru window and used a metal grinder to break into a safe at Taco Bell.

Police are currently investigating after it was reported that a man jumped through a drive-thru window at a Taco Bell, breaking the glass as he entered.

In the footage, he can be seen diving through the window, taking the glass with him, which falls on the floor before him.

The man clearly knew where the safe was located, underneath the counter, as he began using a grinder to open it. He then proceeded to crawl back out through the drive-thru window, taking the cash he’d stolen with him.

The Memphis Police Department hasn’t revealed how much money the thief managed to steal before getting away.

Not the first Taco Bell robbery

It seems as though this isn’t the first time Taco Bell has been targeted by criminals. On October 24, in Minnetonka, two men and a woman performed a robbery at gunpoint in the establishment.

They allegedly made an order at the drive-thru, then proceeded to drive to the window, where the man jumped out of the backseat, and took approximately $1,000 from the register. The woman driving the vehicle was subsequently arrested.

On October 24, another drive-thru robbery took place in Knight Arnold. They allegedly forced their way through the open window, demanded the cash, and then escaped.

And, Taco Bell isn’t the only fast food restaurant subject to criminal activity. Workers at the Waffle House complained that they were tired of brawling customers in the establishment, and demanded safer working conditions.