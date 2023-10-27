Man potentially banned from Disney for jumping into Epcot’s lagoon for $60,000

A man jumped into the cold waters of Epcot’s lagoon at Disney for a $60,000 bet — but was it worth it?

Partaking in “unsafe acts” that would “impede” the operation of Disney is prohibited in each of its theme parks like Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios.

So when a man jumped into the lagoon at Epcot, those in his surrounding area urged him to run fast so security didn’t catch him and ban him from Disney.

The video of the man jumping into the cold waters has since gone viral, but was it worth it?

TikTok: saulbrandonreiter Man who jumped into the lagoon at Epcot in Disney may potentially be banned for life from all of the theme parks.

Man who jumped into lagoon was told to “make a run for it” to avoid getting banned from Disney

The lagoon at Epcot is encircled by the many countries of the theme park. Though there are boats that cross the water, swimming in the lagoon is not allowed.

So when a man jumped into the 25-foot-deep lagoon, he was urged to run for his life after he got his sea legs back, as people didn’t want him to get banned from Disney.

But why did he jump into the water? Well, the man was allegedly told he would be given $60,000 if he had done so.

After he built up enough courage to leap off of a small bridge, those in the background can be heard saying, “Run fast, run,” and “Make a run for it.”

The person taking the video can also be heard laughing as the man swims to a gondola to hoist himself back to land.

Those who have seen the viral TikTok video took to the comments saying, “And he was never seen at Disney again.”

As well as, “$60K? You’d see me running and diving off that bridge before he even thought about it lol.”

Many people even mentioned how dirty the water must have been, saying, “I can only imagine how dirty that water must be from fireworks debris every night.”

And, “I can confirm that is some gross water.”

Though some people also mentioned in the comments that the man who jumped into the water only received $6,000, the poster said he could not confirm nor deny the amount he was paid.

It is also unknown at the moment if the jumper has been banned from Disney. However, it is expected due to him breaking their rules and regulations.