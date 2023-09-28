Man on the run after driving cargo van through LEGO store

A LEGO store has been left with “devastating” damage after a cargo van crashed through its windows. Fleeing the scene, the driver remains on the run.

There’s a reason “I hope you step on a LEGO” has become such a well-known retort used to express a deep level of resentment.

Stepping on the little hard-plastic building blocks is an unpleasant experience far too many have encountered, and it’s better wished only on your worst enemy.

One popular LEGO store in Grand Rapids, however, might just be facing a fate worse than that after a van crashed through the front windows of the Bricks & Minifigs store on Saturday, September 23.

Left to pick up glass and debris amongst the scattered pieces of the beloved toy, witnesses were left in “shock” following the incident.

An employee told WOOD TV8 the van came out of “practically nowhere”, stating that he heard a “loud bang” followed by “the sound of glass shatter and LEGO”.

With a major cleanup effort now underway, store owners Julia and Nathan Petersen believe the driver was doing at least 50mph when his vehicle barrelled past the traffic lights opposite the building.

“We hope they’re ok,” Julia said when asked about the driver, who fled the scene. It is currently unknown what caused the accident, with a police investigation still underway.

Allegedly witnesses told Julia the vehicle did stop at the traffic lights, but then “accelerated through the lights and hit the store.”

Despite the “devastating” damage, many have volunteered to help rebuild the beloved store; “We work with LEGO on a daily basis and we know how to rebuild things so, we’re hoping to get back up and running as soon as possible.”

