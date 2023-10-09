Man named ‘Harry Dick’ demands people stop stealing street sign named after him

A man in Canada with the name ‘Harry Dick’ is demanding that people stop stealing the street sign that bares the same name.

With over eight billion people in the world, you’re bound to find someone that bears the same name as a local road.

For John Henry Dick, who has gone by Harry his whole life, that match became his life after the road he’s lived on for most of his life has aptly named Harry Dick Road.

Article continues after ad

Now, he’s begging for people to quit stealing the road sign as many find the name extremely funny.

Article continues after ad

‘Harry Dick’ has message for those stealing road signs

Harry spoke with CBC about the constant string of signs being stolen, which he says happens four times a year.

“All I want is some peace and quietness,” he told the publication. “Nobody asked us what to name the road, it was just named. And so Harry Dick Road. Well, people think that’s very, very funny, and the signs started to disappear.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The report also states that the township officials have tried greasing the steel pole to deter thieves and even reinforced the concrete at the base to prevent people from stealing the whole thing.

The man’s grandson installed a camera meant to catch the thieves in the act, but that was stolen too.

Article continues after ad

Their township wants to change the name of the road due to constantly having to replace signs, but the Dick family would rather they find a way to prevent them from being stolen as changing your address can be a pain.

Article continues after ad

It’s unknown what’s gonna happen next, but we’ll update you once we find out. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more viral stories.