Man mortified after pulling latex gloves out of his pizza, but is it real?

A viral X/Twitter post showed a man pulling what seems to be a latex glove out of his pizza, leading commenters to debate whether the video is real or not.

In the X/Twitter post, news source 6ixBuzzTV, who have over 90000 followers, posted an unsourced video on their account.

The description simply states, “Someone is claiming they found latex gloves in their food from a Pizza Pizza location in Ontario.” The video, which disturbed numerous viewers, showed the pizza in question. Things looked very innocent until the man began searching underneath the cheese.

A blue item appears at the base of the pizza, which seems to spring back when they grip onto it. The person in question can be heard saying, “There’s f*cking plastic in here.”

As the video continues, it is revealed that the item in question is a latex glove, which seems to be baked into the base of the pizza.

Viewers called out fast food chain Pizza Pizza, tagging them and urging a response from the company.

Is the video real?

It’s no question that X/Twitter have a lot of fake videos lurking on the platform, demonstrated by the skeptical comments underneath: “I call bullshit on this. No way would a big blue glove not be seen when rolling out the dough, or when putting on the sauce etc…”

However, most people seemed convinced by the footage, stating, “I’m not really surprised,” and “That’s not really a claim – looks to be fact.”

One thing that’s for sure, is that viewers hold some hostility towards the fast food chain. The comments section is inundated with claims of Pizza Pizza being “the worst pizza out there.”

One commenter speculated, “Probably noticed it since it didn’t taste like cardboard”, while another concurred “I mean it’s hard to add flavor to a piece of Cardboard.”

Another recommended that the person in the video “Eat the glove and throw away the rest”, stating, “I promise you that is the best part of that pizza.”

The brand have yet to address whether the video’s claims are true or false.