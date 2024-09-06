Man living in church shocked as hidden trapdoor leads underground 

A gentleman living inside an old church found an eerie trapdoor that led to a ghostly structure. Now, he has big plans for the hidden room.

A man living inside a church in Horton, Michigan was going about his business when he came across a trapdoor inside the bathroom.

The bathroom featured tile floors – one of which, the man was able to lift. That’s where he found a ladder that led deep into an underground room.

Article continues after ad

“I tore up the old carpet in the bathroom,” he said in a viral video. “But, as I was doing so, I saw this,” he noted while pointing the camera to the small trap opening.

“Holy cow! That goes way down there,” the man said as he partially walked down the ladder full of cobwebs.

Viewers of the eerie find noted that the trapdoor wasn’t exactly hidden after the man tore the carpet out, as the tile that led to a room down under was clearly cut out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others were bummed that the video didn’t go into much detail about what was found underneath the bathroom floor. However, that’s where the gentlemen’s plans for the trapdoor findings come into play.

As reported by the New York Post, the Michigan church is allegedly going to be converted into a film set for the telling of ghost stories by a paranormal investigation team.

This isn’t the first hidden feature someone has found inside their living space. Earlier this year, a couple took to TikTok to share that they had discovered a manhole underneath their jacuzzi. The shocking part? It led 20ft underground where it connected to a body of water.

Article continues after ad

Another TikToker also went viral for finding what appeared to be bloody stains during her home renovations. She was so scared, she contacted the police where they did a full investigation – discovering that the stains were not blood.