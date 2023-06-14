Man leaves viewers disgusted after catching restaurant worker clipping toenails

A man on TikTok has left viewers disgusted after he caught a restaurant worker in the Czech Republic clipping their toenails in the middle of the kitchen.

While on a trip to the Czech Republic, TikToker Blowitupbrady uploaded a video showing a restaurant worker clipping their toenails in the kitchen and viewers are disgusted.

Viewers left disgusted after restaurant worker clips toenails in kitchen

In the upload on June 10, Brady’s video caption explains that he was at a mall in the Czech Republic when he came across a restaurant worker taking care of their toenails.

“I did a double take in disbelief before getting my phone put to record! I think the toenail clippings in the vegetables disqualify it for being true vegan,” he said.

After a few seconds, the worker notices the man filming and stops what they were doing. The video’s since been viewed over two million times with thousands of comments left.

“If she’s comfortable doing this in public, then idk what she does behind the scenes,” one disgusted viewer replied.

Another commented: “Why would she do that INFRONT of the customers?!?”

“Why did she think ‘I need to clip my toenails over this lettuce’,” a third said.

While it’s unclear what restaurant the employee was at, it’s clear that viewers aren’t exactly impressed with their actions.

