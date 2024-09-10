Man in Squid Game costume tased after approaching police officer with knife

An unnamed man wearing a Squid Game costume was tased after he approached a police officer while wielding a knife.

Australian police are seeking witnesses after a man wielding a knife was spotted wearing a costume resembling those worn by characters in Netflix‘s hit television series ‘Squid Game.’

Around 11:40 p.m. on September 5, witnesses saw a 38-year-old man boarding a train that arrived at platform 24 at Sydney’s Central Station. Officers entered the carriage and approached the man, who was reportedly carrying a knife.

According to the police, the knife-wielding man “advanced towards” an NSW female officer, who then tasered him. He was later arrested and taken to Prince of Wales Hospital for assessment.

“Police will allege the man was in possession of a knife and advanced towards an officer,” police said. “The officer deployed her taser and the man was arrested without further incident.”

Police are investigating a reported crime that has an unusual connection to the hit TV show Squid Game.

No passengers or officers were injured in the incident, but police are now urging anyone with relevant information or who may have witnessed it to come forward.

The incident follows Netflix’s announcement that ‘Squid Game’ has been renewed for a highly anticipated second season.

The first season of the South Korean dystopian survival thriller became a global sensation upon its release in September 2021 and has since accumulated over 1.65 billion views.

It has won six Emmy Awards, became the most-watched series in 94 countries worldwide in 2021, and continues to be the most-viewed show on Netflix.

The popular series centers on a group of financially desperate players who compete in deadly children’s games for a massive cash prize, while being overseen by a number of guards dressed in pink jumpsuits and full-face masks.

Squid Game Season 2 is set to be released on December 26, drawing fans back into the hit series’ dark and twisted competition.